What is the ranking of Dancing with the Stars 2022 after the first final aired tonight on Rai 1? Today, Saturday 17 December 2022, the tenth and penultimate episode, the first final, of the 17th edition of the dance show hosted by Milly Carlucci was aired on Rai 1. At the end of the episode, a partial ranking was issued. Today’s was in fact a sort of first half of the final in which the various competitors accumulated points in view of the final scheduled for Friday 23 December on Rai 1.

THE RANKING

Below are the standings at the end of the first final:

Ema Stokholma-Angelo Madonia 47 points Alessandro Egger-Tove Villfor 40 points Alex Di Giorgio-Moreno Porcu 32 points Gabriel Garko-Giada Lini 20 points Rosanna Banfi-Simone Casula 17 points Iva Zanicchi-Samuel Peron 12 points

