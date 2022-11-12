Dancing with the stars 2022 streaming and live TV: where to see today’s episode

Tonight, Saturday 12 November 2022, at 20.35 on Rai 1, the sixth episode of Dancing with the stars 2022, the program conducted by Milly Carlucci consisting of eleven episodes, will be broadcast. This is the 17th edition of the dancing show champion of ratings, which sees 13 VIPs try their hand at the sound of dances accompanied by as many professional dancers. Where to see the fifth episode of Dancing with the stars 2022 live on TV and in streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The show, as mentioned, airs tonight, Saturday 12 November 2022, at 8.35 pm on Rai 1.

Dancing with the Stars 2022 live stream

Not just TV. It is also possible to follow the program in live streaming via the free platform (after registration by email or social network) RaiPlay, which allows you to follow all Rai programs live from your PC, tablet or smartphone. Don’t know how to use RaiPlay? Don’t panic, we’ll explain it to you. Starting the live streaming of Dancing with the stars or of another program or film is very simple: once on the site, register. Done? Perfect, now click on the drop-down at the top left, a series of items will open, click on direct. Once in the section select Rai 1 and enjoy the show. You can retrieve your bets at any time thanks to the on-demand function.

How many bets

We have seen where to see Dancing with the stars 2022 on live TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are there? A total of 11 episodes will be broadcast, all live on Saturday evening on Rai 1 starting from 8 October 2022 at 20.35, immediately after Tg1. The final will be played on Saturday 17 December 2022. Here is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):