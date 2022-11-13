Sparks between Selvaggia Lucarelli and Guillermo Mariotto. During yesterday’s episode, November 12, of Dancing with the stars 2022, the two judges argued. “You are an asshole,” the journalist ruled. It all started with the stylist’s judgment of Lorenzo Biagiarelli, a competitor of the program but also Lucarelli’s boyfriend. But let’s go step by step.

Before going out on the track with a tango that enchanted many, but not all, the usual introductory clip was staged. Lorenzo Biagiarelli recounted his happy childhood, with a family that has always tried to protect him from the bad things in life: “I only discovered afterwards that the family’s economic condition was not very prosperous. One day my mother told me: ‘There was a time when we only ate pasta and tomatoes for lunch and dinner’. And I didn’t understand what the bad news was. Even in the way my parents separated, I only got the good part. I have always received only the good, I lived as if nothing could go wrong. It was an ordinary happiness, it’s bad that many don’t have it. I have developed great empathy. I feel that it is everyone’s right to be happy ”.

A story that was not appreciated by Mariotto who at the time of the judgment went weighed: “He is always a mechanic, a lead soldier. Then that boring story… “. Selvaggia Lucarelli, partner in Biagiarelli’s private life, then said that she found Guillermo’s judgment unfair: “You’re really an asshole, between you and me Mariotto. To say that Lorenzo danced badly… I understand the game of having to slaughter him every time, but it seems a bit excessive to me. To say that he is mechanical in this case seems unfair to me, indeed I would like him to take me like this also at home. Tonight it was all very nice ”.