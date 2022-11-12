Dancing with the stars 2022: the previews and guests of the sixth episode, 12 November

Tonight, Saturday 12 November 2022, at 20.35 on Rai 1, the sixth episode of Dancing with the stars 2022, the dance show hosted by Milly Carlucci and now in its 17th edition, will be broadcast. Thirteen VIP competitors are ready to get involved, accompanied by as many professional dancers. To evaluate their performances the dreaded jury of Dancing with the stars 2022. But let’s see together all the previews and the guests of the sixth episode of tonight, 12 November 2022.

Advances and guests

Thirteen VIPs, led by the historical masters of the program and by some new entries, real international dance stars, thirteen characters with a strong personality, ready to get involved to give the public a show not to be missed. Each of them will bring something new to the floor, not only potential and technique in the dance, but also aspects of the personality that never before had shown in public. These are the couples on the track tonight: Lorenzo Biagiarelli-Anastasia Kuzmina, Gabriel Garko-Giada Lini, Alex Di Giorgio-Moreno Porcu, Ema Stokholma-Angelo Madonia, Iva Zanicchi-Samuel Peron, Dario Cassini-Lucrezia Lando, Paola Barale-Roly Maden, Enrico Montesano-Alessandra Tripoli, Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca, Alessandro Egger-Tove Villfor and Rosanna Banfi-Simone Casula. Each of these pairs at the end of the episode could be eliminated as already happened to the pairs formed by Marta Flavi-Simone Arena and Giampiero Mughini and Veera Kinnunen. Giovanna Ralli will be guests of this sixth episode of Dancing with the stars 2022, as a Dancer for a night.

Dancing with the stars 2022: judges

The jury is confirmed: we find Fabio Canino, Ivan Zazzaroni, Guillermo Mariotto, Carolyn Smith and Selvaggia Lucarelli, ready to judge the performances of her companion, chef Lorenzo Biagiarelli. Commentator on the sidelines again Alberto Matano, flanked by a different guest at each episode, while in the part of the popular jury, alongside Rossella Erra there are Simone Di Pasquale and Sara Di Vaira.

Streaming and tv

We have seen the previews and the guests, but where to see the sixth episode of Dancing with the stars 2022 on TV and streaming? The show will be broadcast on Rai 1 every Saturday evening in prime time from 20.35 for eleven episodes starting from 8 October 2021. It is also possible to follow the program in live streaming via the free platform (upon registration by email or social network) RaiPlay, which allows you to follow all Rai programs live from your PC, tablet or smartphone. Don’t know how to use RaiPlay? Don’t panic, we’ll explain it to you. Starting the live streaming of Dancing with the stars or of another program or film is very simple: once on the site, register. Done? Perfect, now click on the drop-down at the top left, a series of items will open, click on direct. Once in the section select Rai 1 and enjoy the show. You can retrieve your bets at any time thanks to the on-demand function.

Social

The program is also very active on social networks where various contents are posted and through which it is possible to vote. What are the official channels? Here they are: