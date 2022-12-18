“I thought about it and not only that, I also went to the doctor who didn’t give me the authorization to dance and therefore unfortunately I can’t dance tonight”. So Paola Barale who decided to withdraw from Dancing with the Stars. This was announced by , during last night’s episode, Saturday 17 December, the same competitor, with her teacher Roly Maden next to her.

Once on the track, after the presentation clip, Milly Carlucci explained: “For some time Paola had already had a physical problem due to cracked ribs. Since yesterday we’ve been debating what to do and what not to do: she tried, he thought about it…” And here the showgirl intervened who underlined: “I worked hard, I didn’t like the charleston, in the end instead (Roly Maden, ed) she made sure that it was a nice thing for me too: it’s very fast and I really can’t take my breath. I’m freediving, I can’t do it”.

With this decision, Paola Barale excluded herself from the repechage.