Dancing with the stars 2022, Montesano in the storm: “In the rehearsal room with the Fascist shirt of the X Mas”

Enrico Montesano ended up at the center of the controversy for a t-shirt worn during the rehearsals of Dancing with the stars 2022. The actor, as highlighted today, the day after the episode, by Selvaggia Lucarelli on Twitter – showed up wearing a black t-shirt with the symbol of the Decima Mas, the assault unit of the Fascist Navy, and with D’Annunzio’s motto “Memento ardere semper”.

“From yesterday’s images I see Montesano rehearsing” Dancing “with the Decima Mas t-shirt – wrote Lucarelli – which, if anyone escapes, is a military formation that fought alongside the Nazis against the partisans, as well as a symbol of neo-fascism “.

From yesterday’s images I see Montesano rehearsing for Dancing with the T-shirt of the Decima mas which, if anyone escapes, is a military formation that fought alongside the Nazis against the partisans, as well as a symbol of neo-fascism. pic.twitter.com/Z679TqFONa – Selvaggia Lucarelli (@stanzaselvaggia) November 13, 2022

To those who asked her why she didn’t point it out on Saturday night, Selvaggia Lucarelli replied with a “I didn’t notice”. Among the comments to the journalist’s tweet there is also that of Fiorella Mannoia. “But yes, now everything is fine, Nazi uniforms exchanged for carnival disguises, Roman greetings, fascist commemorations, black faces, you want me to be a nostalgic actor in a 10th Mas t-shirt. You too are going to look ‘”, she wrote ironically.

Enrico Montesano had already been attacked by Selvaggia Lucarelli for his position No vax. “Dancing is nice because if you also have previous problems with a person, which in this case concerns all the terrible things you have said in the last two years, sitting here a person forgets everything – said the journalist -. Or rather, I remember it, but I focus on dancing and I must say that there is a job. The adult and vaccinated one is you in here, among all of them, eh Montesano? “.