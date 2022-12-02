Dancing with the stars 2022, fished out: who was fished out today, the couples?

Which couple (or couples) was fished out during the episode of Dancing with the Stars 2022, broadcast today – December 2 – on Rai 1? During today’s episode there were no replies. To find out who will be back in the race, as announced by Milly Carlucci, we will have to wait for the episode of Saturday 17 December 2022.

Couples eliminated

Below is the list of couples eliminated from Dancing with the stars 2022 during the various episodes:

Lorenzo Biagiarelli-Anastasia Kuzmina – ELIMINATED

Giampiero Mughini-Veera Kinnunen – ELIMINATED

Dario Cassini-Lucrezia Lando – ELIMINATED

Paola Barale-Roly Maden – ELIMINATED

Enrico Montesano-Alessandra Tripoli – EXCLUDED

Marta Flavi-Simone Arena – ELIMINATED

Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca – WITHDRAW

Streaming and TV

