DANCING WITH THE STARS 2022 FINALISTS – Which couples will take part in the Dancing with the Stars 2022 final announced at the end of tonight’s episode, December 17? The pairs formed by Alex Di Giorgio-Moreno Porcu, Gabriel Garko-Giada Lini, Ema Stokholma-Angelo Madonia, Alessandro Egger-Tove Villfor, Iva Zanicchi-Samuel Peron, Rosanna Banfi- will take part in the final, scheduled for Friday 23 December 2022. Simone Casula and the fished out… NEWS UPDATE….

Eliminated

But which are the couples who took part in Dancing with the stars 2022 already eliminated, but who took part in the repechage during today’s episode, Saturday 17 December? Here they are:

Lorenzo Biagiarelli-Anastasia Kuzmina – ELIMINATED

Gabriel Garko-Giada Lini

Giampiero Mughini-Veera Kinnunen – ELIMINATED

Alex Di Giorgio Moreno Porcu

Ema Stokholma-Angelo Madonia

Vat Zanicchi-Samuel Peron

Dario Cassini-Lucrezia Lando – ELIMINATED

Paola Barale-Roly Maden – ELIMINATED

Enrico Montesano-Alessandra Tripoli – EXCLUDED

Marta Flavi-Simone Arena – ELIMINATED

Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca – WITHDRAW

Alessandro Egger-Tove Villfor

Rosanna Banfi-Simone Casula

