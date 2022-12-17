Dancing with the stars 2022, finalists: the couples in the final, 23 December
DANCING WITH THE STARS 2022 FINALISTS – Which couples will take part in the Dancing with the Stars 2022 final announced at the end of tonight’s episode, December 17? The pairs formed by Alex Di Giorgio-Moreno Porcu, Gabriel Garko-Giada Lini, Ema Stokholma-Angelo Madonia, Alessandro Egger-Tove Villfor, Iva Zanicchi-Samuel Peron, Rosanna Banfi- will take part in the final, scheduled for Friday 23 December 2022. Simone Casula and the fished out… NEWS UPDATE….
Eliminated
But which are the couples who took part in Dancing with the stars 2022 already eliminated, but who took part in the repechage during today’s episode, Saturday 17 December? Here they are:
- Lorenzo Biagiarelli-Anastasia Kuzmina – ELIMINATED
- Gabriel Garko-Giada Lini
- Giampiero Mughini-Veera Kinnunen – ELIMINATED
- Alex Di Giorgio Moreno Porcu
- Ema Stokholma-Angelo Madonia
- Vat Zanicchi-Samuel Peron
- Dario Cassini-Lucrezia Lando – ELIMINATED
- Paola Barale-Roly Maden – ELIMINATED
- Enrico Montesano-Alessandra Tripoli – EXCLUDED
- Marta Flavi-Simone Arena – ELIMINATED
- Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca – WITHDRAW
- Alessandro Egger-Tove Villfor
- Rosanna Banfi-Simone Casula
Streaming and live TV
We have seen the finalist couples of Dancing with the Stars 2022 (finalists), but where to see the episodes live on TV and in streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 every Saturday evening in prime time from 20.35 for ten episodes starting from 8 October 202. It is also possible to follow the program in live streaming via the free platform (after registering via email or social network) RaiPlay, which allows you to follow all Rai programs live from your PC, tablet or smartphone. You can retrieve the episodes and performances at any time thanks to the on demand function.
