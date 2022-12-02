Dancing with the stars 2022, finalists: the couples in the final
DANCING WITH THE STARS 2022 FINALISTS – Which couples will take part in the Dancing with the Stars 2022 final announced at the end of tonight’s episode, December 2? The pairs formed by… NEWS UPDATE…
Eliminated
But which couples who took part in Dancing with the Stars 2022 have already been eliminated, but which will be able to be picked up again on Saturday 17 December during the first talent final and become finalists? Here they are:
- Lorenzo Biagiarelli-Anastasia Kuzmina – ELIMINATED
- Gabriel Garko-Giada Lini
- Giampiero Mughini-Veera Kinnunen – ELIMINATED
- Alex Di Giorgio Moreno Porcu
- Ema Stokholma-Angelo Madonia
- Vat Zanicchi-Samuel Peron
- Dario Cassini-Lucrezia Lando – ELIMINATED
- Paola Barale-Roly Maden – ELIMINATED
- Enrico Montesano-Alessandra Tripoli – EXCLUDED: WILL NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE REPECHAGE
- Marta Flavi-Simone Arena – ELIMINATED
- Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca – WITHDRAW
- Alessandro Egger-Tove Villfor
- Rosanna Banfi-Simone Casula
Streaming and live TV
We have seen the finalist couples of Dancing with the Stars 2022 (finalists), but where to see the episodes live on TV and in streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 every Saturday evening in prime time from 20.35 for ten episodes starting from 8 October 202. It is also possible to follow the program in live streaming via the free platform (after registering via email or social network) RaiPlay, which allows you to follow all Rai programs live from your PC, tablet or smartphone. You can retrieve the episodes and performances at any time thanks to the on demand function.
#Dancing #Stars #finalists #couples #final #December
Leave a Reply