Dancing with the stars 2022, the final classification: who won and the podium, 23 December

What is the final ranking of Dancing with the stars 2022 onad on Rai 1? Today, Friday 23 December 2022, the grand final of the 17th edition of the dance show hosted by Milly Carlucci was broadcast on Rai 1. During the episode, the final ranking was issued, the direct challenges and at the end the winner was proclaimed. The duo Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca triumphed. And the ranking? Here she is:

THE RANKING

Below is the final ranking of Dancing with the Stars 2022:

Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca Alessandro Egger-Tove Villfor Ema Stokholma-Angelo Madonia

Fourth classified with equal merit: Iva Zanicchi-Samuel Peron; Rosanna Banfi-Simone Casula; Alex Di Giorgio-Moreno Porcu;

THE PARTIAL RANKING DURING THE FINAL

Below is the partial classification announced during the final at the end of the first heat:

Ema Stokholma-Angelo Madonia 11 points Alessandro Egger-Tove Villfor 10 points Alex Di Giorgio-Moreno Porcu 7 points Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca 7 points Rosanna Banfi-Simone Casula 5 points Iva Zanicchi-Samuel Peron 2 points Gabriel Garko-Giada Lini – WITHDRAWN

After announcing the ranking Milly Carlucci explained that the couples will now compete in this way: the first with the sixth; the second with the fifth; the third with the fourth. So these are the challenges: Ema Stokholma-Angelo Madonia vs Iva Zanicchi-Samuel Peron; Alessandro Egger-Tove Villfor vs Rosanna Banfi-Simone Casula; Alex Di Giorgio-Moreno Porcu vs Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca.

THE STANDINGS AFTER THE “FIRST FINAL”

In tonight’s episode, the seven competing couples presented themselves with the points collected in the last episode (December 17). Here is the provisional ranking:

Ema Stokholma-Angelo Madonia 30 points Alessandro Egger-Tove Villfor 25 points Alex Di Giorgio-Moreno Porcu 20 points Gabriel Garko-Giada Lini 15 points – THEN WITHDRAWN Iva Zanicchi-Samuel Peron 10 points Rosanna Banfi-Simone Casula 5 points Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca 0 points (retried)

Streaming and TV

