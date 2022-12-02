Dancing with the Stars 2022, eliminated: who was eliminated after the ninth episode, December 2
Who was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars 2022 during tonight’s episode? Today, Friday 2 December 2022, the ninth episode of the 17th edition of the dance show hosted by Milly Carlucci was aired on Rai 1 which saw the elimination of the couple formed by… NEWS UPDATE…
THE RANKING
Below is the ranking of the jury (+ treasures) of the seventh episode of Dancing with the Stars 2022 (the vote of the public from home is not calculated):
Competitors
We have seen the eliminations of the ninth episode of Dancing with the stars 2022, but who are the competitors in the race? In all, 13 VIP contestants are called to challenge each other in dance, flanked by professional male and female dancers. The dreaded jury made up of Selvaggia Lucarelli, Ivan Zazzaroni, Fabio Canino, Carolyn Smith and Guillermo Mariotto will judge their performances. Which pairs are competing? Here is the full list:
- Lorenzo Biagiarelli-Anastasia Kuzmina – ELIMINATED
- Gabriel Garko-Giada Lini
- Giampiero Mughini-Veera Kinnunen – ELIMINATED
- Alex Di Giorgio Moreno Porcu
- Ema Stokholma-Angelo Madonia
- Vat Zanicchi-Samuel Peron
- Dario Cassini-Lucrezia Lando – ELIMINATED
- Paola Barale-Roly Maden – ELIMINATED
- Enrico Montesano-Alessandra Tripoli – EXCLUDED
- Marta Flavi-Simone Arena – ELIMINATED
- Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca – WITHDRAW
- Alessandro Egger-Tove Villfor
- Rosanna Banfi-Simone Casula
Streaming and TV
We saw the couples and those eliminated from Dancing with the Stars 2022 today (December 2, 2022), but where to see the live TV and streaming episodes? Appointment on Rai 1 every Saturday evening in prime time from 20.35 for ten episodes starting from 8 October 202. It is also possible to follow the program in live streaming via the free platform (after registering via email or social network) RaiPlay, which allows you to follow all Rai programs live from your PC, tablet or smartphone. You can retrieve the episodes and performances at any time thanks to the on demand function.
