Dancing with the Stars 2022, eliminated: who was eliminated after the tenth episode, December 17

Who was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars 2022 during tonight’s episode? Today, Saturday 17 December 2022, the tenth and penultimate episode of the 17th edition of the dance show hosted by Milly Carlucci was aired on Rai 1. At the end of the episode, no pairs have been eliminated. Today’s was in fact a sort of first half of the final in which the various competitors accumulated points in view of the final scheduled for Friday 23 December on Rai 1.

THE RANKING

Below is the ranking of the jury (+ treasures) of the tenth episode of Dancing with the Stars 2022 (the vote of the public from home is not calculated):

Ema Stokholma-Angelo Madonia 30 points Alessandro Egger-Tove Villfor 25 points Alex Di Giorgio-Moreno Porcu 20 points Gabriel Garko-Giada Lini 15 points Iva Zanicchi-Samuel Peron 10 points Rosanna Banfi-Simone Casula 5 points Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca 0 points (retried)

The final on Friday 23 December will see the competitors start with the points awarded tonight.

Competitors

We have seen the eliminations of the tenth episode of Dancing with the Stars 2022, but who are the competitors in the race? In all, 13 VIP contestants are called to challenge each other in dance, flanked by professional male and female dancers. The dreaded jury made up of Selvaggia Lucarelli, Ivan Zazzaroni, Fabio Canino, Carolyn Smith and Guillermo Mariotto will judge their performances. What are the pairs in the race? Here is the full list:

Lorenzo Biagiarelli-Anastasia Kuzmina – ELIMINATED

Gabriel Garko-Giada Lini

Giampiero Mughini-Veera Kinnunen – ELIMINATED

Alex Di Giorgio Moreno Porcu

Ema Stokholma-Angelo Madonia

Vat Zanicchi-Samuel Peron

Dario Cassini-Lucrezia Lando – ELIMINATED

Paola Barale-Roly Maden – ELIMINATED

Enrico Montesano-Alessandra Tripoli – EXCLUDED

Marta Flavi-Simone Arena – ELIMINATED

Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca – REFRESHED

Alessandro Egger-Tove Villfor

Rosanna Banfi-Simone Casula

