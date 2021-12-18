Dancing with the stars 2021 streaming and live TV: where to see the final

Tonight, Saturday 18 December 2021, at 8.35 pm on Rai 1, the tenth (final) episode of Dancing with the stars 2021, the program conducted by Milly Carlucci consisting of ten episodes, will be broadcast. This is the sixteenth edition of the dancing show champion of ratings, which sees 13 VIPs try their hand at the sound of dances accompanied by as many professional dancers. Where to see the final of Dancing with the stars 2021 on live TV and in streaming? Here’s everything you need to know.

On TV

The show, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight, Saturday 18 December 2021, at 8.35 pm on Rai 1. Rai 1 is visible at key 1 of the remote control on digital terrestrial, channel 501 in HD and 101 on the Sky decoder.

Dancing with the Stars 2021 live streaming

It is also possible to follow the program in live streaming via the free platform (after registration by mail or social network) RaiPlay, which allows you to follow all Rai programs live from your PC, tablet or smartphone. Don’t know how to use RaiPlay? Don’t panic, we’ll explain it to you. Starting the live streaming of Dancing with the stars or of another program or film is very simple: once on the site, register. Done? Perfect, now click on the drop-down at the top left, a series of items will open, click on direct. Once in the select section Rai 1 and enjoy the show. You can retrieve your bets at any time thanks to the on-demand function.

How many bets

We have seen where to see it in streaming, but how many episodes are planned for the new edition of Dancing with the stars? As usual, there are ten episodes, all live on Saturday evening on Rai 1 starting from 16 October 2021 at 8.35 pm, immediately after Tg1, Here is the complete program: (attention, it may vary).