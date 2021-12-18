Dancing with the stars 2021: previews, finalists and guests of the final

Tonight, Saturday 18 December 2021, at 20.35 on Rai 1, the tenth (final) episode of Ballando con le stelle 2021, the dance show hosted by Milly Carlucci and now in its sixteenth edition, will be broadcast. Thirteen VIP competitors are ready to get involved, accompanied by as many professional dancers. To evaluate their performances the dreaded jury of Dancing with the stars 2021. But let’s see together all the previews and the guests of the tenth episode of tonight, 18 December 2021.

Previews, finalists and guests

Tonight, December 18th, we will witness the last act of the dance-show. On the track the five finalist couples: Arisa and Vito Coppola, Federico Fashion Style and Anastasia Kuzmina, Morgan and Alessandra Tripoli, Sabrina Salerno and Samuel Peron and Valeria Fabrizi and Giordano Filippo who will compete in dance and choreography. Thirteen had left and five arrived. Each of them brought something new to the floor, not just potential and technique in the dance, but also aspects of the personality that never before had shown in public. Each couple staged their own personal journey, which led them episode after episode to the final tonight. These are the couples we have seen on the track in this edition: Andrea Iannone – Lucrezia Lando; Al Bano – Oxana Lebedew; Arisa – Vito Coppola; Alvise Rigo – Tove Villfor; Bianca Gascoigne – Simone Di Pasquale; Fabio Galante – Giada Lini; Federico Lauri – Anastasia Kuzmina; Memo Remigi – Maria Ermachkova; Mietta – Maykel Fonts; Morgan – Alessandra Tripoli; Sabrina Salerno – Samuel Peron; Valeria Fabrizi – Giordano Filippo; Valerio Rossi Albertini – Sara Di Vaira. Guests of the tenth episode (the final) of Dancing with the stars 2021 will be Alberto Angela and Red Canzian. The famous host and science popularizer and host of many successful state television broadcasts will be hosted by Milly Carlucci to promote his television comeback which will take place a few days later. It will be broadcast on the evening of Holy Christmas Tonight in Naples. That will be a trip to Naples starting from the Rione Sanità, to get to the Catacombs of San Gennaro, up to visiting the most famous places of this fantastic city. Then Red Canzian with the dancers of the musical he wrote “Casanova pop opera “. The tour of this work written by the Pooh member will start from Venice, premiered at the Malibran Theater, on January 21, 2022 and will continue until March 13, touching various Italian cities, from Bergamo to Turin.

The dreaded jury, made up of Guillermo Mariotto, Fabio Canino, Ivan Zazzaroni, Selvaggia Lucarelli and headed by the irreducible Carolyn Smith has been confirmed in full. Their opinion will be counterbalanced also this year by a “people’s sworn”, Rossella Erra, who will have the opportunity to contest the votes and in one phase of the race to deny them by rewarding some of the “penalized” competitors. The final judgment on eliminations and promotions will always be up to the public from home who will have the opportunity to participate in the competition by voting for their favorite couples directly on social networks: on the official profiles of Dancing with the stars. Could not miss, Roberta Bruzzone, the well-known criminologist who from week to week will reveal some curiosities about the histrionic personalities of the new competitors. At his side in every episode there will be Alberto Matano, presenter of La Vita in Diretta. The novelty of this edition is the arrival on the track, in an unusual guise for her, by Alessandra Mussolini. There will be many tests that the thirteen couples in the competition will face every Saturday evening: Caribbean, standard, Latin American dances, but also surprise tests that will serve to evaluate their degree of preparation, subjecting themselves to the evaluation of the jury of experts and of the popular one. . All the musical moments of each episode will be entrusted to Paolo Belli and his Big Band, who will accompany, live, the performance of the dancers to the rhythm of songs arranged according to the musical styles of each single competition.

Streaming and tv

We have seen the previews and the guests, but where to see the tenth (final) episode of Dancing with the stars 2021 on TV and streaming? The show will be broadcast on Rai 1 every Saturday evening in prime time from 20.35 for ten episodes starting from 16 October 2021. It is also possible to follow the program in live streaming via the free platform (after registration by mail or social network) RaiPlay , which allows you to follow all Rai programs live from your PC, tablet or smartphone. Don’t know how to use RaiPlay? Don’t panic, we’ll explain it to you. Starting the live streaming of Dancing with the stars or of another program or film is very simple: once on the site, register. Done? Perfect, now click on the drop-down at the top left, a series of items will open, click on direct. Once in the select section Rai 1 and enjoy the show. You can retrieve your bets at any time thanks to the on-demand function.

Social

The program is also very active on social networks where various contents are posted and through which it is possible to vote. What are the official channels? Here they are: