Dancing with the stars 2021, eliminated: who was eliminated in the final, 18 December
Who was eliminated in Dancing with the Stars 2021? Today, Saturday 18 December 2021, the tenth episode (the final) of the dance show hosted by Milly Carlucci, now in its sixteenth edition, was broadcast on Rai 1. In all 13 VIP competitors ready to challenge each other with dance strokes, flanked by professional dancers. Judging their performances the dreaded jury made up of Selvaggia Lucarelli, Ivan Zazzaroni, Fabio Canino, Carolyn Smith and Guillermo Mariotto. During the final of Dancing with the stars 2021 these couples were gradually eliminated: NEWS UPDATE …
We saw the eliminated at Dancing with the stars 2021, but which couples are competing in this edition? Here is the full list:
- Al Bano and Oxana Lebedew
- Alvise Rigo and Tove Villfor
- Andrea Iannone and Lucrezia Lando
- Arisa and Vito Coppola
- Bianca Gascoigne and Simone Di Pasquale
- Fabio Galante and Giada Lini
- Federico Fashion Style and Anastasia Kuzmina
- Memo Remigi and Maria Ermachkova
- Mietta and Maykel Fonts
- Morgan and Alessandra Tripoli
- Sabrina Salerno and Samuel Peron
- Valeria Fabrizi and Giordano Filippo
- Valerio Rossi Albertini and Sara Di Vaira
Streaming and tv
We have seen the couples and the eliminated of Dancing with the stars 2021 today (December 18, 2021), but where to see the episodes live on TV and in streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 every Saturday evening in prime time from 20.35 for ten episodes starting from 16 October 2021. It is also possible to follow the program in live streaming via the free platform (upon registration by mail or social network) RaiPlay, which allows you to follow all Rai programs live from your PC, tablet or smartphone. You can retrieve episodes and performances at any time thanks to the on demand function.
