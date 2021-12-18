Dancing with the stars 2021, eliminated: who was eliminated in the final, 18 December

Who was eliminated in Dancing with the Stars 2021? Today, Saturday 18 December 2021, the tenth episode (the final) of the dance show hosted by Milly Carlucci, now in its sixteenth edition, was broadcast on Rai 1. In all 13 VIP competitors ready to challenge each other with dance strokes, flanked by professional dancers. Judging their performances the dreaded jury made up of Selvaggia Lucarelli, Ivan Zazzaroni, Fabio Canino, Carolyn Smith and Guillermo Mariotto. During the final of Dancing with the stars 2021 these couples were gradually eliminated: NEWS UPDATE …

We saw the eliminated at Dancing with the stars 2021, but which couples are competing in this edition? Here is the full list:

Al Bano and Oxana Lebedew

Alvise Rigo and Tove Villfor

Andrea Iannone and Lucrezia Lando

Arisa and Vito Coppola

Bianca Gascoigne and Simone Di Pasquale

Fabio Galante and Giada Lini

Federico Fashion Style and Anastasia Kuzmina

Memo Remigi and Maria Ermachkova

Mietta and Maykel Fonts

Morgan and Alessandra Tripoli

Sabrina Salerno and Samuel Peron

Valeria Fabrizi and Giordano Filippo

Valerio Rossi Albertini and Sara Di Vaira

Streaming and tv

We have seen the couples and the eliminated of Dancing with the stars 2021 today (December 18, 2021), but where to see the episodes live on TV and in streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 every Saturday evening in prime time from 20.35 for ten episodes starting from 16 October 2021. It is also possible to follow the program in live streaming via the free platform (upon registration by mail or social network) RaiPlay, which allows you to follow all Rai programs live from your PC, tablet or smartphone. You can retrieve episodes and performances at any time thanks to the on demand function.