As soon as I saw it, I said to myself: “This is for me”. The disk is called fell from the sun (Ace/Everlasting). First, it is a compilation with guarantees. Due to the recording origin and its authors: Bob Stanley and Pete Wiggs are members of the exquisite group Saint Etienne; Stanley is also developing an alternative pop history with scholarly tomes like Yeah yeah yeah.

Second: I do not usually resist reasoned anthologies and fell from the sun promises to cover electronic music downtempo that sounded at sunset or late at night, back in 1990 and 1991. That is, between the saturation of the scene home and the bifurcation that supposed the coincidence of the trip hop with the hard line of, for example, artificial intelligencefrom the Warp label.

fell from the sun not to be confused with anonymous chill out which, from then on, became the background music of places without imagination but with pretensions. No: fell from the sun It generally contains songs, specific undiluted feelings, sometimes occurrences by creators now forgotten, others signed by groups with extensive work (Primal Scream, The Grid with Sasha Souter, Transgobal Underground, even Saint Etienne), all demanding a truce after years of rave massive and grim police repression. This, however, could sound perfectly, at a moderate volume, in the living room of any house. Over time, a collection entitled back to minewhere DJs or artists invited to a home session, without limits: Neil Tennant even included classical music.

One of the prodigies of the 90s was the multiplication of compilations of dance that invaded record stores annually. Hundreds of titles that collected what had been successful in the previous months or what could be in the following season. Sometimes, they had geographical references: they were theoretically destined for the dance floors of Ibiza, Rimini or Aiya Napa. In general, you had to trust the sinuous cover images and the few names you recognized in the track listing. Disappointments used to be frequent.

Cover of the album ‘Fell from the Sun’.

However, the cover of fell from the sun is the third argument in its favor. photo of a smiley english rose, the aforementioned Sasha Souter, disguised as a pirate of the Caribbean, with ―attention― a straw hat. And that brings me to a passage from dascapital. In his search for the iniquities of English capitalism, Karl Marx had located a statistic on the straw braiding industry: in 1861, no less than 7,000 girls under the age of 20 made this material for hats and bags. calls were made plait schools, where children and adolescents plaited straw all day long while receiving “education”. Tuition, which was charged separately, often consisted of a clergyman or young lady reading aloud.

It was a mirage. Although these tasks helped the family budget, they disappeared when they had to compete with imports from Italy, Japan, China. An impertinent question: would Marx have tolerated the music of fell from the sun? I doubt it. Surely his father-in-law, Paul Lafargue, would have liked it. After all, he became famous writing his right to laziness.

