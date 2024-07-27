June 9, 2024, 8:00 p.m., I am writing. In the background, I can hear the results of the European elections. The list of the National Rally, The French far right, obtained 31.37% of the votes castReconquista, the copycat and even more racist party, won 5.47% of the vote. The parties in favour of the “national priority” won almost 37% of the vote, while President Macron’s party won 14.6%.

June 9, 2024. Speech by the President of the Republic. “I have decided to dissolve the National Assembly this evening. In a few moments, I will sign the decree calling for the legislative elections, which will be held on June 30, the first round, and on July 7, the second. It is a serious and weighty decision, but above all it is an act of confidence.” An act of confidence, really?

June 9, 2024. Suddenly, my hands hover over the keyboard. My brain belatedly assimilates the message my ears picked up a few seconds ago: “Macron dissolves.” I shout to my 15-year-old son: “Fuck! Dissolve! Get down here! He said he dissolves!” My daughter is 19. She has just voted for the first time. The counting is in full swing at the polling station next door. I send her a message: “The left may be winning in our constituency, but at the national level it is a catastrophe. The wolves have arrived and Macron is opening the doors wide for them. It is a nightmare.”

I put down my phone and sit with my elbows on the table and my face resting on my hands. The light from the computer is still shining on me. I automatically reread the text I have written. On the screen, the left one from when I was a child. It is 1981 and my character is six years old. François Mitterrand comes to power. A little girl with a rose in her hand on the Place de la Bastille and adults dancing to rock music in the rain, around one in the morning. An attempt to describe the joy of people on the left. For the first time in the Fifth Republic, there is a president of the Socialist Party. Full stop: the predecessor of National Rally, the National Front, a far-right party founded by former members of the Waffen-SS, neo-Nazi sympathisers and former members of the Secret Army Organisation (OAS), will soon begin to appear in local politics.

I continue reading. In 1983, the heroine takes part in the march for equality and against racism. It was this fight, when she was eight years old, that built her conscience, forged her bond with reality and taught her to distance herself from the selfishness of childhood. In 1984, an Orwellian year, the protagonist is nine years old and demonstrates against the National Front. In 1985, she proudly wears the yellow badge of SOS Racisme on her bib. A hand and a slogan: “Don’t touch my colleague.” In civil society, actors, singers, intellectuals and comedians gather to speak out against rampant racism and xenophobia. A concert is organised at the Concorde. The girl dances. Later, she discovers the group Les Bérus and their Concerto for release (Concert for the insane). With Porchery (Pigsty), dances his first pogo sticks. A guy shouts in the middle of a concert and, in 1989, Les Bérus add his words to what they sing: “Youth sends the National Front to hell.”

I look up from my computer and realise that my character is the same age as my son. Reality meets fiction. For decades, the betrayals of the political class have destroyed hope. President Sarkozy created a Ministry of Immigration, Integration, National Identity and Development. After him, President Hollande tried to pass a law on the loss of nationality. On 26 January 2024, President Macron and his government passed a law “to control immigration and improve integration”. They all chose to take measures that respond to the demands of the far right. And today, part of the public audiovisual sector is owned by a billionaire who forces presenters with stale rhetoric to appear on the air.

My son accuses me: “Your old parties are constantly betraying us. Your universal values ​​are a hegemonic ideology. And this is the result. Get out of the way. Your generation respects nothing, your past is not going to be our future.” I smile. He doesn’t know about the girl dancing in the rain. I tell him: “I agree.” He gets angry and walks away.

June 30-July 7, 2024. From now on, the dancers and the subsidies will be at the mercy of the billionaires. The artists and intellectuals, for the most part, remain silent. The only ones who manage to rally some of them are the independent media. And I wonder: what happened to the generation of the girl in my novel? Crushed by the political class of her parents, does she still have a legitimate voice before the generation of her children? At a time when young people rightly denounce that the elites are crushing the people, what should we do? Keep quiet or speak out?

Including me.

June 30-July 7, 2024. My brain is spinning. I impose a discipline on myself: to be a soldier, to fight against filth. To leave the word processor, to stay away from the big media outlets that are incapable of calling for the barricades. To immerse myself in social media. To trust in the paradox: behind the @ and # are real people. Thanks to them, young people will vote, thanks to them, hoaxes can be countered. Thanks to them, little girls will dance in the rain.