Charly Lownoise & Mental Theo gave their very last performance in the Ziggo Dome in the night from Saturday to Sunday. Hardcore fans are optimistic: ‘They stop, we keep going. We’ll find other hardcore parties.’

There is no dress code and yet it seems like everyone who goes to The Final Show by Charly Lownoise & Mental Theo enters the Ziggo Dome, the code word ‘tight’ has been passed on. Tight pants, tight shirts, tight dresses, tight skirts.

It can be explained, explains Jelissa Landwerd (34). “Tight clothes are more comfortable while dancing, otherwise the fabrics will go in all directions, anyone who knows anything about happy hardcore knows that.”

More than a quarter of a century ago, Ramon Roelofs and Theo Nabuurs, who called themselves Charly Lownoise and Mental Theo, broke through at a rapid pace. They scored twelve top 10 hits in four years. One of the most famous is Wonderful Days, with which they also made international breakthroughs. The two gave their very last performance together in a sold-out Ziggo Dome, which steadily filled up while the Johan Cruijff Arena opposite. emptied prematurely because disappointed Ajax fans went home earlier.

The brothers Dennis (44) and Remco (50) Haarman ‘love the beats and Ramon and Theo’. “We can really enjoy that with a beer,” Dennis says. ,,We’re going to dance and chop, of course. You know what kind of performances Charly Lownoise & Mental Theo give? If you’re not going to chop, you’d better stay home.”

It is just as exciting for the brothers, who come from near Deventer, which of them had to get through the night almost sober while they need ‘some beer’ to really relax to this music.

The performance, which starts at 8.30 p.m. with Mark van Dale in the support act, does not end until 3 a.m. Then there is no more public transport, so the brothers draw lots to determine who should be the bob. ,,Remco is only allowed two beers and there will be more performances. Not from these guys, but hardcore continues to exist. Other artists can also make these beats. I hope.”

Natasja Been (36) came to Amsterdam with five friends. She bought the tickets two years ago and has partied so much in recent weeks – Zwarte Cross, Free Festival and other hardstyle parties – that the tension is The Final Show 'didn't really build up'. ,,Is not necessary. They stop, we keep going. We'll find other hardcore parties."

This evening the group of friends is not partying with ‘sweets’, but only with beer. Although Boy Warmer (33) prefers to drink as little as possible, he says jokingly. ,,5,20 euros for a beer? What are those prices? That’s really not normal. And 7.50 for a large fries. Luckily we already ate.”

The wife of Patrick van der Veen (51) is for the first time at a performance by Charly Lownoise & Mental Theo. Van der Veen saw the two perform twice about twenty years ago. ,,Since then I have gone to a lot of other hardstyle parties, but not to Charly and Mental. Now that it is the last time, I said to my wife: now you must. You won’t get another chance. We live in North Brabant and made a weekend of it in Amsterdam. We sleep in a hotel a little further down here.”

Van der Veen will not miss his 'gabbers'. "It feels like they've never been away, not even in corona. I played them a lot at home when I was in my late twenties. Just put on their music and dance. So simple and after that your head is empty again. I still do."

,,Everyone with a busy office job should do this: dancing to hardcore for fifteen minutes. If you can’t chop, you have to learn it. There are videos on YouTube or else you just kind of jump around one leg and then the other. Just do something, then you will also get distracted from your work.”

