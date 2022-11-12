Dancing on the road: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Ballando on the road, the spin off of Dancing with the stars, broadcast on Rai 1? In all 4 episodes will be broadcast: the first Saturday 5 November 2022; the last Saturday 26 November 2022. Below is the complete program (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Saturday 5 November 2022

Second episode: Saturday 12 November 2022

Third episode: Saturday 19 November 2022

Fourth episode: Saturday 26 November 2022

Duration

But how long (duration) does each episode of Dancing on the road 2o22 last? Each episode will last 50 minutes.

Streaming and tv

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Dancing on the road, but where to see them live on TV and live streaming? Each episode will be broadcast on Saturday afternoon at 2 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow them in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PC, tablet and smartphone through the internet connection.