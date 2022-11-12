Dancing on the road 2022: how it works, how many episodes and streaming

From Saturday 5 November 2022 on Rai 1 at 2 pm Ballando on the road, a successful spin-off of Ballando con le stelle, hosted by Milly Carlucci with Simone Di Pasquale and Sara Di Vaira, will be broadcast. For four weeks, images of the most evocative places in Sicily will accompany the performances of nine competing dancers in each episode. In each of the 4 episodes, 2 dance units (couples, individuals or groups) will be selected for participation in the tournament called “Dancing with you” which will take place within the program Dancing with the stars 2022 in the episodes of the 5, 12, 19 and 26 November 2022, with the final on 17 December 2022.

How many bets

But how many episodes are planned for Ballando on the road, the spin off of Dancing with the stars, on Rai 1? In all 4 episodes will be broadcast: the first Saturday 5 November 2022; the last Saturday 26 November 2022. Below is the complete program (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Saturday 5 November 2022

Second episode: Saturday 12 November 2022

Third episode: Saturday 19 November 2022

Fourth episode: Saturday 26 November 2022

But how long (duration) does each episode of Dancing on the road 2o22 last? Each episode will last 50 minutes.

Streaming and tv

Where to see Dancing on the road on live TV and live streaming? Each episode will be broadcast on Saturday afternoon at 2 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow them in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PC, tablet and smartphone through the internet connection.