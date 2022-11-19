“As artistic director I am sorry not to see Enrico Montesano on this track again but we comply with the decisions of Rai”. This is what the presenter of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Milly Carlucci declared regarding the exclusion from the competition of Enrico Montesano for wearing, during the tests, a shirt with the symbols of the Decima Mas. “Enrico Montesano’s behavior was considered unacceptable – added Milly Carlucci – I repeat, I’m sorry and Enrico is too. I felt it these days and he told me heartfeltly. ‘If what happened offended the viewers at home I apologize to everyone’, he told me. And I believe in his good faith”.

In the evening, Montesano’s partner in the Raiuno program, Alessandra Tripoli, danced alongside her husband Luca Urso in a tribute to Gabriella Ferri. A piece that she should have danced with Enrico Montesano.