Iran, dancing in the street, here is the citizens' protest

Sadegh Bana Motejaded, known as Booghy, is a elderly fishmonger with a stall in the famous grand bazaar of Rasht, a tourist city on the Caspian Sea. Recently, the man attracted the attention of the entire internet by dancing to the tune of hip-hop in the market, becoming the attraction of an enthusiastic crowd. His dance moment, captured on video in early December, quickly gained popularity on social media globally. The New York Times describes the dance as “a new form of protest against the government“.

Iran is experiencing a period of growing challenge to the regime, with various manifestations of civil disobedience. After demonstrations such as “Woman, life and freedom” and the opposition to the mandatory Islamic veil, the phenomenon of public dancing is now spreading. Despite the restrictive laws of the Ayatollahwhich in particular limit women's activities, the latest trend started from Gilan province thanks to the energy of fishmonger Booghy. Her exuberance inspired many people, prompting them to dance freely and share the moment on social media.

Both social networks and news platforms, including BBC Persian, are now filled with videos of Iranians dancing everywhere: in the streets, in the squares, in the shopping malls. In Tehran, many even have transformed a tunnel into a sort of improvised disco.

Watch the video of Sadegh, the fishmonger dancing in the street





