Some faithful participate in a procession in honor of Santo Domingo de Guzmán, last Monday in Managua. Jorge Torres (EFE)

The photos in which the Nicaraguan cardinal Leopoldo Brenes appears together with the Sandinista mayor of Managua, Reyna Rueda, in the Las Sierritas parish have aroused controversy. The reason is that the Catholic leader smiles and talks with officials of the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, the same one that maintains a fierce religious persecution against Catholicism. The parties are summoned by the festivities of Santo Domingo de Guzmán, the patron saint of Managua, a small image that is venerated with one of the most populous and raucous religious celebrations in this Central American country.

Since 2018, after the outbreak of the protests that were brutally repressed in Nicaragua, the Catholic Church has not granted the mayors of Managua the recognition of the stewardship of Santo Domingo, thus breaking a well-established tradition. Although Mayor Rueda and her peer, Vice Mayor Enrique Armas, were not butlers this 2023 either, what was striking was their presence in the Las Sierritas church, highly publicized by the official media. The Sandinista regime has allowed religious and traditional demonstrations in the country in recent weeks, after having vetoed thousands of Catholic processions since Easter.

But it is a half-baked lifting of the veto. The Government of Ortega and Murillo has allowed dances, bull running, horse riding and a series of “traditional” activities that make up the patron saint festivities of each town in other Nicaraguan cities, but without allowing devotional processions, such as It happened in Nandaime and Chinandega with the images of Santa Ana and San Joaquín. However, with Santo Domingo they have allowed the historic procession that comes down from the mountains to the eastern neighborhoods of the Nicaraguan capital. A media tradition from which the presidential couple has made a profit, says researcher Martha Patricia Molina, author of the study Nicaragua, a Persecuted Church.

“The processions in Santo Domingo, and I am sure that the Merced festivities in León that will be held next month, are allowed for cultural and tourist reasons, not because the Sandinistas are devout. And they also send the police and building authorities to send a message abroad that there is no religious persecution in the country, but there are still orders to expel all foreign religious from the country,” Molina exemplifies.

The researcher tells EL PAÍS that all processions and religious expressions should be allowed and not prohibited, because “they are a constitutional and human right.” “But the dictatorship has prohibited more than 3,200 processions in 2023, because for them these activities reflect on the one hand a danger that will generate protests against them, and on the other because they hate everything religious. It is a revenge against the Catholic people”.

The attacks persist

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

At the same time, the Government maintains an investigation open for alleged money laundering against the Catholic Church, which also affects Cardinal Brenes himself. Five priests are currently in jail and three are under “investigation.” Bishop Rolando Álvarez was captured in August 2022 and sentenced to 26 years in prison in February of this year, after refusing to be exiled to the United States along with 222 political prisoners.

Less than a month ago, the presidential couple canceled the legal status of the Fundación Fraternidad Pobres de Jesucristo, which was dedicated to serving the poor through the provision of food, clothing and prayer. Immediately afterwards, he ordered the expropriation of the assets of the religious institution. The nuns of this fraternity were immediately forced to leave Nicaragua and fled to El Salvador. While five days ago Migration and Immigration canceled the residence of the Italian friar Domingo Pepe, who was also expelled from the country.

“Despite the fact that this August 1, at this moment as we speak, Managua is full of dances, laughter and rockets, typical of the Santo Domingo festivities, the repression of the church continues,” insists researcher Molina. However, the massiveness of the procession in Managua was not similar to that of editions prior to 2018, but that did not mean that several thousand accompanied the procession as a carnival activity, in an explosion of dances, liquor and gunpowder.

Rosario Murillo: “The pilgrimage of joy”

In the midst of this repressive context, “co-president” Murillo announced last Friday a series of “traditional and religious” festivities, including those of Santo Domingo, in Managua; those of Santa Ana, in Chinandega, Nindirí and Niquinohomo. In addition, she said that Santiago was going to be celebrated in Boaco, Nagarote, Santo Tomás, Jinotega, Sébaco and Somoto. In total, Murillo announced as “a great celebration” the 13 bullfights, horse riding and horseback riding during these festivities in those locations.

“Here, from party to party, grateful to God, celebrating peace, because our victory is peace… Celebrating life, celebrating affection, celebrating brotherhood and solidarity, celebrating our cultural identity,” Murillo said in his daily address. , after listing the activities they are promoting, including cowboy festivals, bullfighting, and the traditional Palo Lucio festival in Managua.

Cardinal Brenes has not said anything about his meeting with the Sandinista officials in Managua, but days ago the parish priest of the Las Sierritas church, Father Boanerges Carballo, said that the Santo Domingo festival was possible this August 1st “thanks to the ability to talk. The priest Carballo’s sister, Esther Margarita Carballo, was appointed in 2017 by the Ortega-Murillo family as Nicaragua’s ambassador to the Vatican. While the other brother of the parish priest, the also religious Monsignor Bismarck Carballo, was the victim in the eighties of an intelligence setup by the Sandinista government, but in 2004 he “reconciled” with the ruling party and has been close to the presidential couple.

The “co-president” Murillo celebrated the procession while the diminutive saint descended on the shoulders of his promisees to Managua. “Today we celebrate with joy our traditional festivals, the pilgrimage of joy, the dance, that dance that cries out, that asks, that is dedicated to the saint of Managuas, asking as always for peace and good. Because peace is our victory, and work and stability depend on peace, prosperity depends on peace, ”the president appointed to commit, along with her husband, crimes against humanity was congratulated.