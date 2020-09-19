Skilled in learning the battle of supremacy with elder brother To understand Munna Shukla’s bio-data, one has to go into a little flashback. Langat Singh College of Muzaffarpur is a place from which thousands of IAS and IPS came out, but along with this, many Bahubali also came into the society after learning the battle of supremacy. Munna Shukla’s father Ramdas Shukla practiced in the court of Muzaffarpur. Because of this, all four of his sons also joined this Langat Singh College in turn after passing 10th. In the hostel of Langat Singh College, there was a war of caste and area domination among the students who came from the surrounding district. Instead of stopping it, the politicians of that era considered it appropriate to air it in their own interest. Kaushalendra Shukla alias Chhotan Shukla emerged in this mess between students. Chhotan Shukla Langat Singh was pursuing classes in crime and politics along with obtaining degrees in college. After leaving here, Chhotan Shukla entered into contractualization and became the largest contractor of Tirhut division due to muscle power. Meanwhile, Chhotan Shukla was killed in 1994. Munna Shukla made an official entry into the world of crime by supporting the killing of his brother.

Entering the world of crime by killing DM at the hands of mob It is alleged that Munna Shukla wanted to do a big scandal before entering the category of Bahubalis. It is alleged that for this, he took out the funeral procession of brother Chhotan Shukla and organized protests. During this time the DM of Gopalganj reached to calm the crowd. It is alleged that during this time Munna Shukla provoked the mob, due to which Gopalganj DM G Krishnaiah was beaten to death. This was the first case when Munna Shukla’s name came up in a murder case. After this incident, Munna became the heir to the elder brother’s crime chair.

After killing the minister, he made his name in the world of fear From 1994-1998, Munna Shukla made a lot of money by contracting. At the same time, he kept feuding with other Bahubalis of Bihar. Meanwhile, in Muzaffarpur area, Brijbihari was the leader who was challenging the Bahubalis since the time of Chhotaan, the elder brother of Munna. Brijbihari Prasad became minister in Rabri Devi’s government in 1998 and had elevated his stature. This thing was constantly going on with other musclemen including Munna. On 3 June 1998, Minister Brij Bihari Prasad was at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna, for treatment. They were walking in the park at night, when criminals shot them with bullets. In this case, 8 people including Rajan Tiwari and Vijay Kumar Shukla alias Munna Shukla, Surajbhan Singh were accused. In this incident, all the accused from the lower court were sentenced to life imprisonment, but on 25 July 2014, all the accused including Munna Shukla, Surajbhan Singh were acquitted by the Patna High Court.

Wearing strap of ruling party to hide stains Munna Shukla’s bad phase started for a few days after the minister Brij Bihari Prasad murder case. The police and administration fell behind him. Then Bahubali Munna decided to become a politician. In 1999, Munna Shukla contested the independent assembly elections from Hajipur Jail but lost. In 2002, he again contested independent elections and won. In 2005, he became MLA on LJP ticket in first election and later on JDU ticket in mid-term election. Since then, he has remained in JDU continuously. In 2009, JDU fielded Munna Shukla from Vaishali Lok Sabha seat against Raghuvansh Prasad, but lost. After this, Munna Shukla made wife Annu Shukla an MLA from Lalganj on JDU ticket after going to jail in the minister Brij Bihari murder case.

The ransom business continued even while in jail In 2012, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a rights rally. It is alleged that in the name of this rally, Munna Shukla, husband of JDU MLA Annu Shukla from Lalganj, demanded extortion of Rs 2 crore from the jail itself. The Director of the College of Engineering was asked for extortion. A case was registered at Bhagwanpur police station and the mobile phone of Munna Shukla was recovered after raiding the jail. Lalu Prasad Yadav then alleged that the people of JDU are engaged in extortion work.

During the sentence, Bala Bala danced in jail Munna Shukla remained in JDU continuously since 2005 to hide his tainted image. He also showed benefit from this. He is believed to have proved to be impeccable in most major cases. Now campaigning once again in Lalganj assembly constituency and hoping for a ticket from JDU. In the world of muscle power, when Munna Shukla was at the peak, political parties used to give her tickets out of fear. While in jail, Munna Shukla was also accused of making bars girls dance. Its photos were published in newspapers. But all these matters became headlines on some days. Munna Shukla brought her PhD degree to the media to gain popularity among the youth, although this too remained in controversy. Now, like a skilled politician, he sometimes releases pictures of growing vegetables on the roof of his house and sometimes is seen hugging a poor destitute woman. He does not get tired of speaking about Nitish Kumar’s good governance in every speech and interview.

Munna Shukla says there is no opponent left Munna Shukla says that she has no opponent. He has left the opponent 20 years behind. For this, the opponent has to take the next birth. He will be 70 by the time opponents reach him. They themselves believe that Munna Shukla has become so tall that people take her name to promote themselves.

The leaders of the ruling JDU over the Bihar assembly elections say that Bihar is growing again Nitish Kumar…. If you understand the heart of this line, then you can say that for this, an attempt is being made to send a message to the young voters that Bihar is moving ahead in Nitish’s government. But there is an opportunity for elections and talk of Bihar is growing, in such a situation it becomes necessary to explore the flashbacks of Bihar politics. Words like domination, muscle power come first in Bihar politics. These are words that have been associated with every party and its leader from time to time. Out of this long list, today we are talking about Vijay Kumar Shukla aka Munna Shukla. The name of the list of the Bahubalis of Bihar, about which it is said that political parties have been giving them tickets for fear. Munna Shukla is said to be a complete cocktail of Bahubal and Netagiri.