He hadn’t won for 17 months, since Het Nieuwsblad at the end of February 2021. Davide Ballerini returned to victory today in the fourth stage of the Giro di Wallonia: his sprint in the sprint was irresistible, after spending most of the day on the run. From Durbuy to Couvin, 200.8 km: the Lombard of Quick-Step Alpha Vynil beat the Spanish Rojas and the Portuguese Oliveira. Sixth place for Matteo Trentin, key man of the national team of coach Daniele Bennati and also Ballerini is certainly on the notebook of the Arezzo coach. Leader is Robert Stannard (Alpecin-Deceuninck), with Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché) 4th at 8 ”.