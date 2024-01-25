Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

A dance performance in Bad Ischl is currently causing discussions. During the “powder dance,” unclothed dancers performed in front of children, among others.

Bad Ischl – Not just that The gender debate is currently agitating people in the Alpine Republic. One stage play from Bad Ischl in particular is currently causing a lot of discussion in Austria. Several naked people danced across the stage. There was a real uproar on social media, with the organizers justifying themselves.

“Powder Dance” causes discussions: Naked people also dance in front of children

“The European Capital of Culture Bad Ischl in the Salzkammergut brings the diversity of historically rooted and contemporary art and culture to the fore and raises it to an international level.” This is how the program in Bad Ischl in the state of Upper Austria is announced website at. What the audience can expect underneath has now been presented in the so-called “powder dance”. There, actors rolled and lounged around on a stage and showered themselves with powder – the ORF even broadcast the play.

The show did not necessarily receive criticism just because of the fact that many unclothed artists showered themselves with powder. Since the play took place at 5:30 p.m. local time, there were still small children in the audience. The piece presented was supposed to be about Empress “Sisi” and, according to a TV presenter, included a “dance dance technique”. Criticism of the depiction increased on social media. “The powder dance to Vivaldi was really the ultimate thing – that’s disgusting,” wrote one X user.

Speaker wants to calm angry people and is met with criticism

Another user on Facebook wondered “why this was approved by the mayor and the director.” Many people didn’t understand why “everywhere now only has to scream for nudity and abstract, senseless, exaggerated, sexual and weird curiosities.”

After the strong criticism, the Cultural Capital Year office also reacted. Spokeswoman Christina Werner explained: “If you talk to people and explain to them what the performance was about, they usually calm down quickly.”

Also positive response for “Powder Dance”

Despite all the criticism, there were some voices that celebrated the “powder dance”. Austrian politician Christopher Drexler said on stage that “it is a day of great joy. I would never have dreamed that it would be such a wonderful beginning.” The director of the 2024 Capital of Culture year, Elisabeth Schweeger, explained: “The power of the artist Doris Uhlich, born on Lake Attersee, lies in demanding respect from the viewers, no matter what a body is and looks like. The beauty of the body does not require clichés and is free from ideology krone.at she quotes.

