DUBLIN (Reuters) – Irish-American dancer Michael Flatley has had surgery to treat an “aggressive” form of cancer and is under medical care, said a statement on the Instagram account of the “Lord of the Dance” creator.

Flatley, 64, rose to fame as one of the leading members of the “Riverdance” troupe, whose spectacular performance at the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest brought Irish dancing into the global spotlight. He later launched his own show “Lord of the Dance”.

“Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. He has had surgery and is under the care of an excellent team of doctors. No further comment will be made at this time,” the statement released on Wednesday night said.

Flatley had previously said he was diagnosed with malignant melanoma in 2003.

Born in Chicago to Irish-American parents, Flatley most recently wrote, directed and starred in the action film “Blackbird”, released in theaters last year, four years after its completion.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin)