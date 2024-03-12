The festive spirit of La Concordia Carnival in Nativitas, Tlaxcalawas marred by a violent confrontation between battalions, which left five people injured, including a minor, and a dancer who lost a hand.

The events occurred last weekend, during the celebration of this traditional festival, when a dispute between groups of dancers turned violent, unleashing chaos that marked a tragic chapter in the history of the local carnival.

According to preliminary reports, the confrontation between the battalions, whose causes have not yet been completely clarified, led to the use of carabinerswith serious consequences. Yael, a 7-year-old boy, was injured in the legwhile a 22-year-old young man suffered a similar injury.

However, the magnitude of the tragedy became evident when it was learned that three adults were also seriously injured: one with the amputation of several fingers on his hand, and another who completely lost a limb.

The emergency team quickly went to the scene of the incident to provide the necessary care to the injured, who were transferred to hospital centers both locally and in the neighboring city of Puebla, given the severity of some of the injuries.

It has been speculated that the carabiners used may have been loaded with metal objects or other materials designed to cause harm, a practice that is prohibited but still not effectively regulated in some localities.

So far, the authorities have not issued an official statement regarding what happened.