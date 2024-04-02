In the vibrant universe of Peruvian cumbia, few groups generate as much interest and discussion as the Team 5. However, beyond their indisputable musical talent and their ability to fill stadiums, there are aspects of the day-to-day life of its members that remain shrouded in mystery. Lucero Vilcheza former dancer who shared the stage with the orchestra and worked closely with Pamela Franco, has decided to break her silence and share her experience.

Vílchez, who has become a social media sensation thanks to his revealing statements, has chosen TikTok as a platform to detail his time in the Team 5and aroused the curiosity of thousands.

YOU CAN SEE: Group 5 began preparations for its 3 concerts at the National Stadium: “Counting the days”

What did the dancer say about Group 5?

Lucero Vilchez has been transparent in its statements, mentioning that the criteria for determining the salaries of dancers are complex and varied. “I can't say because obviously a dancer earns differently. A dancer who is just starting out is not going to earn the same as one who has been in the field for 7 or 8 years. It depends a lot on your career, how much you have studied, how much genre you master… “There are some that earn per event, others by hours, others by monthly payroll,” Vílchez explained.

At another time, Vílchez was precise when commenting on her experience with Team 5: “When I worked with Group 5, they gave me a specific amount. It is not an amount for an official dancer in some orchestra. It varies a lot. One more or less knows the market prices over the years. Yes, “There is a limit price in the market that we all respect so as not to throw ourselves into the ground. This happens a lot with people who are just starting out, they throw themselves into the ground, disrupt the market and on stage you can see the results,” he added.

YOU CAN SEE: Percussionist who played with GRUPO 5 reveals how much a musician in the group earns per show

Dancer talks about what it's like to work with Pamela Franco

When referring to his working relationship with Pamela Franco, Lucero Vílchez offered comments that describe the quality of the work environment. Although he did not go into specific details about figures, his testimony suggested a personalized approach in managing artists, where individual contributions and professional development appear to play a crucial role in determining payments.

How much does a musician earn in Group 5? Percussionist reveals the amount

José Luis Rodríguez, a musician who has collaborated with Group 5, revealed that he received a payment of S/400 for each performance. “I participated in a concert in Chiclayo with Group 5, where for two performances I got S/800. This means that for each one I received S/400, performing for four hours. The agreement established with Group 5 specifies a duration of performance four hours,” the musician shared on his TikTok profile, Pepon Music.

The same artist also mentioned his experiences playing for other well-known names in the industry, such as Maricarmen Marín. “The performances together with Maricarmen Marín last one hour and for them I receive a fee of S / 500,” he confirmed.

#Dancer #Group #details #payment #group #quotThey #gave #specific #amountquot