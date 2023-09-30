Following the recent accusations he has received Shakira of course workplace abuse from its workers, a dancer He gave his testimony for a well-known Spanish program to join the statements against the Colombian singer.

The man’s testimony for ‘And Now Sonsoles’, talks about his work during the filming of the music video of ‘Monotony‘, where he explains that the interpreter of ‘What is done is done‘He gave his dancers and actors a very particular treatment.

According to the dancer, the job was very poorly paid and Shakira did not even allow them to look directly into her eyes.

“For eight hours of work we charged 55 euros, and the truth is it was a quite complicated day. They told us that we could not look at her face, at no time could we look at her.”

Additionally, the witness explained that they could not address the celebrity, regardless of the fact that certain dancers had to collide with her for the video’s narrative.

“In fact, my partner who meets her in the video had to talk to the coordinator to agree on how they were going to collide. “The only thing they asked of us was that.”

About his salary, professional dancer He said that its value was much lower for the work he did, considering that the other dancers had to pay for their own transportation.

However, the testimony seems very suspicious because there is no choreography in the video, so the work of any dancer was not needed.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp