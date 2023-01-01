Dance with me 2023: performances and music from the Roberto Bolle show

What are the performances and music of Danza con me 2023, the show by Roberto Bolle broadcast tonight – 1 January – on Rai 1? As for dance, it will begin with a performance from the classical Spring Waters repertoire by Asaf Messerer, to music by Rachmanikov, performed by Roberto Bolle together with the Japanese dancer Fumi Kaneko, Principal Dancer of the Royal Ballet of London, with whom Bolle he will also exhibit in Diana and Atteone by Agrippina Vaganova, together with eight students of the Accademia della Scala in Milan.

With Melissa Hamilton, Principal Soloist of the Royal Ballet of London, Roberto Bolle will perform a piece by Wayne McGregor, Infra, with music by Max Richter. With Maria Eichwald, former Prima Ballerina of the Stuttgart Ballet, however, Bolle will perform in Thaïs, by Roland Petit, performed with live music by Benedetta De Simone on the harp and Giuseppe Gibboni on the violin.

In this edition of Danza con Me, Marianela Núñez, Prima Ballerina of the Royal Ballet, will also return, performing Onegin by John Cranko, to music by Tchaikovsky, and in the pas de deux of the third act of Merry Widow by Ronald Hydn. With Yasmine Naghdi, Prima Ballerina of the Royal Ballet, Bolle will perform in The Sleeping Beauty, while with Casia Vengoechea and Toon Lobach, the Étoile will perform in the pas de trio SenTieri, by Philippe Kratz, to music by Mzia Bachtouridze on the piano. With Virna Toppi, Prima Ballerina of the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, Roberto Bolle will perform in Nureyev’s Cinderella, while with Nicoletta Manni, Prima Ballerina della Scala, Bolle will perform a choreography, to the music of one of the musical guests.

During the evening, there will also be a tribute to Ezio Bosso: Roberto Bolle will perform the song Rain, In Your Black Eyes, with a solo by choreographer Patrick de Bana. Furthermore, for the first time in the show, the dance company, Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, will be a guest, offering a revolutionary and comical version of The Death of the Swan.

Roberto Bolle’s performances with non-dancer guests are signed by Massimiliano Volpini. The acrobatic dance grafts, on the other hand, are by Davide Agostini’s Compagnia dei Liberi Di. Among the novelties of this edition, there will be the use, for the first time on TV and in a dance show, of the most advanced technology of the Avatars. There will also be an immersive LED that will embrace more than half of the studio.

