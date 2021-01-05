Recently, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanshree Verma are married. Dhanashree Verma is a well-known name in social media. Her dance videos are often rocking social media. Now a new video has surfaced

Dhanashree became very beautiful as a bride

In this video of the wedding day, Dhanshree is dancing fiercely. First you also look at this viral video.

So you saw Dhanashree as a bride. What a great dance he has done The joy of the wedding was reflected in the face of brother, now even after dancing, Dhanashree Verma told how happy she is with this relationship. Dhanashree has shared this video on his Instagram account just a few hours ago, which has received more than 3 lakh 18 thousand likes so far. And it is being shared fiercely. Now on seeing this video has become viral.

Married on 22 December

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma were married on December 22, 2020. People came to know about this only after their photos came in social media. People had not even heard the news before. On the wedding day, both the bride and groom looked quite beautiful. After the wedding, both of them are now in Dubai for honeymoon, from where their beautiful and lovely pictures keep coming up. Sometimes feeding the bear food, sometimes feeding the ziraf, his pictures have gone viral.

Love in lockdown and marriage in unlock

There was love between the two between them. When Yuzvendra Chahal joined Dhanashree Verma’s online dance class. Gradually, there was a conversation between the two and they fell in love on sight. Eventually both of them got engaged and now in December, both births have also been tied to births.

