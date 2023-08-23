Dance | The role of dancers is increasingly important at pop concerts: HS followed the working day of Anniina Raittinen dancing with Abreu

Dancer Anniina Raittinen thinks that artists seem to be more and more interested in how dance can be used in performances.

Turku

Sky is dark, but the lights of the big stage reveal how ecstatically the audience follows the perfectly coordinated show of the four dancers. Meno is a song based on twerk and hip-hop, where the tempo is boisterous and the movements are large.

Even though the tempo is fast, the dancers smile casually.

this is Abreu gig in Turku at the Down By The Laituri festival. The four dancers in the artist’s show are nowadays an integral part of his concerts. They are the best in Finland.

They are not called background dancers. They are fellow dancers.

Anniina Raittinen founded the dance-focused Aat.Creative concept together with Anni Minkkinen and Titta Pihlajamaa last year.

Dancers role in popular music has grown considerably in the next few years. Dance groups can be seen in music videos and concerts, and performances are built around movement.

In addition to the artist, the stars are also the artist’s co-dancers.

For example, performed at Pori Jazz in July Sam Smith brought with him a cavalcade of wonderful dancers.

In Finland, one of the artists who brought dancers to the fore is Antti tuiskuwhose shows wouldn’t be nearly as spectacular without dancers.

Wrapper dancers Katri Mäkinen, Etel Röhr, Matti Myllyaho and Jesse Wijnans were a big part of the song’s success at the Eurovision Song Contest, and they were featured in many media. Joalin Loukamaa there is another example of a dancer who became a star herself.

Dance can be used to tell stories and create dazzling performances.

Raittinen arrives in Turku three hours before the gig, so that there is no need to rush the preparations. He is happy that vegetarian food was available.

This summer’s gig hairstyle is a low bun. According to Raittinen, last year’s hairstyle required “about five hundred” pins.

One Abreu’s dancers are Anniina Raittinenwho is also dancing this summer Rowan at gigs. Abreu’s dance group is formed with Raittinen Jasmin Geselle, Minttu Köykkä and Anni Minkkinen.

Raittinen is one of the most sought-after names in the commercial dance industry. During his ten-year career, he has been a part of JVG’s dance group, and performed on the biggest festival stages in Finland.

“It seems that viewers and artists are increasingly interested in how dance and movement can be used in live situations or when promoting a song,” says Raittinen.

“I feel that even a person who knows nothing about dance can get more out of the festival or concert experience thanks to dance.”

According to Raittinen, there has been a lot of good feedback from this summer’s concerts as well.

Abreu and the dancers prepare for the gig in a container that doubles as a bakery.

In addition to fruit, candy, chips and nuts are available.

His career from the beginning, Raittinen consciously tried to focus on the commercial side of the dance industry.

However, he didn’t initially choose to dance himself, but his grandmother did it for him. When Raittinen was 4 years old, grandma found a dance school in Aamulehti, where she took Raittinen to his first ballet lesson.

“For 18 years at that dance school, I practiced different types of dance,” says Raittinen. “I grew up in everyday life where dance has always been present.”

“ “Dance-related gig reviews may also comment on external issues.”

Since he was young, Raittinen has surrounded himself with creative people who dance, sing and perform. He also follows numerous dancers on social media and stays abreast of what is happening in the field of dance in, for example, the United States and Britain.

“When Lil Nas X performed this summer in Ruissi, I was like wow, who are those dancers? They were such wonderful guys that I immediately started looking for information.”

Raittinen also choreographed for Ruisrock this summer, as he planned with his colleague and business partner Anni Minkkinen Blue Sabotage dancers’ choreographies.

In Abreu’s dance group, Jasmin Geselle is entirely responsible for the choreography.

Raittinen has already put on make-up during the day, so before the gig he only does quick finishing touches.

Warming up before the gig is quick, because at this point in the summer, the choreography is deep in the muscle memory. In the picture, from the left, are Abreu, Anni Minkkinen, Anniina Raittinen and Minttu Köykkä.

From Tampere Raittinen, who moved to Helsinki eight years ago, describes the capital as one of the focal points of dance in Finland. There are a lot of dancers there, and most of them know or at least know each other.

“Because dance has no age limit, it connects people in a wonderful way. Regardless of age, you can have the same type of thoughts and life values,” says Raittinen.

The dance community has had a great impact on Raittinen’s identity as a dancer, because in uncertain moments he has received peer support and a sense of belonging from his friends.

For example, according to Raittinen, performing and being on display can also burden the mind from time to time.

He points out that sometimes, for example, the focus of the media or the public may become attached to side issues.

“Dance-related performance reviews may comment not only on the dance and the performance, but also on external issues,” says Raittinen. “In Abreunk’s dance group, we are all women, which is why gig reviews sometimes focus too much on looks or clothes, for example.”

Raittinen chooses his words for a long time.

“It doesn’t hurt me in any way, and it doesn’t get under my skin. But in a certain way, I feel sad that the tone of the gig reviews I’ve read over the years can be influenced more by the performer’s gender. The clothing or appearance of female performers is commented on more sensitively than that of male performers.”

Anniina Raittinen praises the community spirit of the dance industry.

Sober takes care of oneself by preparing for stressful situations, for example by considering in advance what kind of risk factors may appear in them. In addition to mental well-being, basic building blocks such as sleep and nutrition must be in order.

Comparing oneself to colleagues is not one of Raittinen’s habits. He has realized that celebrating the successes of others gives a lot to himself as well.

“Of course, there can be weak moments when I examine my own work in relation to others. But I quickly catch myself thinking like that. Constant comparison could make you bitter at worst.”

Dancing takes up a large part of Raittinen’s time, because in addition to performing, he holds courses and runs workshops. He also has a civilian profession, as he works as an occupational health nurse at Terveystalo.

However, dance is a necessity for him, like a body part. She doesn’t want to live without dancing.

“Sometimes I wonder why dance is so important to me. But I feel that if I didn’t dance, I wouldn’t live.”

The dancers perform in three different outfits during Abreu’s gig.

Dancers raider in Turku includes, among other things, protein smoothies and bread. Energy is really needed.

When you look at the hour-long dance show of Abreu’s concert as a whole, it seems to contain all possible dance genres.

Modern dance, which elegantly utilizes the contours of the body, alternates with balletic movements that require extreme control, and in the next moment we have moved on to frantic plank steps or thrown into noisy street sports.

Dancers don’t care about physical strain. They seem to be playing with each other rather than doing hard work.

The image is of course the result of hard training, because these dance professionals have trained not only for the choreography but also for the entertainment of the performance.

When the gig at the Down By The Laituri festival is over at midnight, Raittinen pops a recovery drink and drives to a cottage for the weekend.

Anniina Raittinen says that dance unites people regardless of age.

A smile is a central part of a dance performance.