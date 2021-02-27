This Saturday, at 7:00 p.m. Infanta Elena Auditorium. Eagles. Tickets: 10, 12 and 14 euros. Hugo Portas puts music to ‘Nakedness’. / frames g point Saturday, 27 February 2021, 03:28



«A poetic proposal about knowing how to love yourself». This is how the Daniel Abreu company defines the show ‘Nudity’, which unites on stage the dancer, choreographer and creator of the proposal, Daniel Abreu –National Dance Award 2014–, with Dácil González. Together with the musician Hugo Portas, also on stage, this show is started. The low sound of the brass wind is the soundtrack of ‘La nudity’. A creation that addresses polarity through two figures that travel from death to love. A place of intimacy is shown, where questions no longer exist. “The beauty in the nakedness of what is there and what happens”, is indicated from the company about this “exercise of exercising love and sustaining it”, something that is built and destroyed, like breathing. Two people who provoke the impulse to strengthen ties but wanting to keep them loose in order to untie them. The montage received three Max Awards in 2018.