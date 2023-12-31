Sunday, December 31, 2023, 11:57



| Updated 12:09h.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Great Stars of Dance Christmas Gala, a must for lovers of this discipline, brought together yesterday at the Víctor Villegas Regional Auditorium in Murcia an exquisite cast of dancers of national and international renown in a program where modernity and tradition shined equally. On this occasion, the guest dancers were Anna Ishii (Barcelona Ballet), Antonio Conforti (Paris Opera Ballet), Carlos Pinillos (Portugal National Dance Company), Chase Johnsey (Barcelona Ballet), Cristina Casa (National Company of Dance), in the image; Filipa de Castro (Portugal National Dance Company), Ion Agirretxe (National Dance Company), Iván Delgado del Rio (Macarena López Company), Macarena López (Macarena López Company), Ricardo Sandoval (Barcelona Ballet) and Roxane Stojanov (Ballet of the Paris Opera). An exquisite and varied selection of the repertoire allowed each of the stars to shine in Murcia.