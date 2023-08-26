Dance Review | The version of the Spring Sacrifice performed by young African dancers is breathtaking

Pina Bausch’s choreography from 1975 is one of the most important reinterpretations of Stravinsky’s classic ballet.

25.8. 12:43 p.m | Updated 9:45

Pina Bausch / Germaine Acogny & Malou Airaudo during the festive weeks in Helsinki in the Erkko hall of Tanssi talo. Common ground(s), choreography and dance by Germaine Acogny and Malou Airaudo, music by Fabrice Bouillon LaForest; Spring Sacrifice, choreography by Pina Bausch, music by Igor Stravinsky, thirty-person dance group.

Helsinki a set of two works that belong to the initial climaxes of the festive weeks common ground(s) / Rite of Spring is a handsome bow to African dancers. Pina Bausch legendary interpretation Igor Stravinsky About spring sacrifice from 1975 is now performed by a group of over thirty African dancers.

A short duet offers a serene prologue to the evening common ground(s)whose choreographers and dancers are born in Senegal Germaine Acogny and of French background Malou Airaudo. Both are experienced creators in their seventies.

Reduced and the warm work describes the camaraderie and trust between women. Two women are sitting in Sel’s audience, thinking. They touch each other warmly and go around the stage as little as possible, each in their own way.

Various memories and reminiscences bubble up as fragments of text and songs and of course as movements. by Fabrice Bouillon the airy sound world is built from music fragments and distant sounds of nature. It emphasizes the central theme of the work – the admiration and wonder of everything.

The logical choice of the opening piece is the fact that Acogny has been declared the “mother” of modern African dance, as she worked in both Europe and Africa, combining their styles. Airaudo, on the other hand, worked for years as a credit dancer for Pina Bausch, performing at one time just Spring sacrifice part of the sacrificial maiden.

German Pina Bausch, who died in 2009, is one of the monuments of modern dance. He combined German early modernism with theatricality and American contemporary dance in the style he named “dance theater”. He visited Finland with his work Nefes in the year 2005.

If the opening act of the evening is marked by serenity, so be it Spring sacrifice marked by feverish hysteria. The women squirm in fear, for in the middle of them is a red garment, which is given as a sacrifice to the chosen maiden. The group is divided into male and female collectives, whose encounters are convulsively violent. And finally the victim is chosen.

Spring Sacrifice is an undeniable early cornerstone of Western modern dance. Its premiere in Paris in 1913 is legendary. Igor Stravinsky’s music was revolutionary and radical, and Vaclav Nijinsky the choreography looking at a Russian shamanistic ritual through cubist glasses was like a slap in the face of a traditional ballet audience.

There was a riot about it. Over the decades About spring sacrifice however, became perhaps the most popular modern dance work of all time, which has been reinterpreted by more than two hundred choreographers around the world.

in Finland seen in 1994 at the National Ballet by Millicent Hodson praised, if also criticized, reconstruction proposal of Nijinsky’s original choreography. In addition, at least six Finnish choreographers have created their own interpretations of it.

The first of them was Jorma Uotinen arctic view Victim from 1986. The most internationally known Finnish version is Tero Saarinen A solo piece made for the Venice Biennale in 2002 Hunt. Why Spring Sacrifice has interested so many authors?

First of all, Stravinsky’s music is extremely challenging and has gained a solid position in the repertoire of symphony orchestras as well. Second Spring sacrifice the theme of being a victim is in many ways applicable to different circumstances. Probably the iconic status of the work also tempts us to comment on it again and again.

Pina Bausch’s version is ranked as one of its most important interpretations. According to tradition, it is also about the ritual murder of a young woman, but Bausch removed the Slavic folkloric elements from it. The work crystallized into a timeless description of structural misogyny.

Now seen the version performed by young African dancers is breathtaking. Its striking accuracy and energy charge sweep the viewer off their feet. The work is strongly collective in nature, so it is difficult to distinguish individual performances from it.

However, the leading role is played by a sacrificial maiden, whose growing panic gnaws from deep within. It’s a pity, I couldn’t find the name of the performer in the manual program information for the Festival Weeks.

As a whole, the evening is the result of a complicated production process. In addition to the Pina Bausch Foundation, it is backed by a dozen international dance centers and theaters. The choice of dancers alone was massive. They were selected based on auditions from a total of fourteen African countries.

Stravinsky Spring Sacrifice lives its own life also in the repertoire of symphony orchestras. In the dance house, it was now heard as a recording, conducted by him Pierre Boulez. During the festive weeks, it can still be heard on August 29. In the music hall as a multimedia-enhanced live performance, led by Nicholas Collon.

Correction 26.8. at 9.43: The text said that Pina Bausch visited Finland in 2005 with her work Cafe Müller. The work was Nefes.

