Dance Review | The dance piece was created based on an iconic photograph – Can the magic of a frozen moment be captured?

Kinetic Orchestra’s dance work is based on a surreal photograph.

Like There’s No Tomorrow Tanssi talon Pannuhalli 2.8. Kinetic Orchestra, choreography by Jarkko Mandelin, dancers Jacob Börlin, Kalle Lähde, Suvi Nieminen and Oskari Turpeinen, visualization by Veli-Ville Sivén, music and sound design by Janne Hast, guitar by Petri Kautto, costume design by Maria Sirén.

Kinetic Orchestra a dance piece that jolts consciousness in a funny way Like There’s No Tomorrow deservedly got a new arrival in Helsinki at Tanssi talus Pannuhalli. The regular performance was last December at Stoa in Itäkeskus.

The source of inspiration is the choreographer of the work Jarkko Mandelin informs the shape and fashion photographer by Philippe Halsman the iconic photo montage Dali Atomicus from 1948.

That’s a surrealist painter Salvador Dalí with easels hovered in his study beside a huge chair. At the same time, the water that fell on the floor rushes up in a torrent, against which the demonic cats attack from the air.

The photograph encapsulates a moment of imaginary inspiration in the mind of a surrealist painter. Just this idea of ​​momentariness Like There’s No Tomorrow investigates. But can the momentary moment be turned into an hour-long dance piece? Apparently it can.

Surreal the interpretation of a photograph is of course always a personal matter. For me, the picture opens differently, but it is interesting to see how someone else sees it. Like There’s No Tomorrow – in the work, going is very energetic.

The immateriality of the photograph is mostly indicated by the chairs swinging in the air and the many moments of flying and falling in the choreography. Dalí Atomicus -the central emotional state of the photograph is, however, the magic of a frozen moment.

It’s probably harder to describe with dance. Of course, the momentary nature is indicated by the blackouts that mark the work, when the lights go out for a few seconds. In the same blink of an eye, the situation and the positioning of the dancers appear in a new way.

Janne Hastin the musical world created is even tough towards the end. Of course, mildly psychedelic, dream- or horror-like flashes and other effects can also be included. Otherwise, the going is primarily down-to-earth rhythmic.

It is perhaps necessary, because Jarkko Mandelin’s choreography grows from many different techniques. Among other things, there are elements of different forms of street dance and acrobatics, which all merge into a seamless whole. The whole rests precisely on the shoulders of the dancers.

Brother of Ville-Ville Sivén the visualization is almost novelly sparse: calm lighting interrupted by blackouts and a group of chairs. Indeed Maria Sirénin the costume brings colors and a surprise at the end.

Instead of a stage spectacle, the ensemble focuses specifically on the performances of the four dancers. Wild spirals, aerial jumps and lifts, as well as fast-paced floor movements require precise timing. That from the regular dancers of Kinetic Orchestra Summer from Niemi, Kalle from the source and Oskari from Turpeinen you could wait.

The surprise of the evening was Jacob Borlinwho jumped injured in just a few days of training Anni Koskinen in place of. Börlin’s mercurial precise and nuanced performance is unsettling. I guess that’s called a professional skill.

Performance still on August 3 and 4.