Dance Review | Tero Saarinen Company’s evening of two works celebrates the possibilities of the dancer’s body and the joy of movement

The historical continuity of contemporary dance becomes visible through the thematic connection of the two choreographies, even though there is almost a quarter of a century between them.

Contemporary dance

Imre and Marne van Opstal: Heart Drive and Jyrki Karttunen: Digital Duende at Tanssi’s house 10.6. Tero Saarinen Company.

Tero Saarinen Company two works will be seen in the performance. The first of them is by one of the most internationally successful Finnish dancer-choreographers Jyrki Karttunen Digital Duende.

It is a work premiered in 1998, which has since toured on five different continents, and has been performed as part of the repertoire of the Bern Ballet.

Digital Duende is a tribute to the power of movement by two dancers. In Saturday’s performance, it was skillfully embodied by the dancers Samuli Emery and Mikko Lampinen.

Soft seamlessness, playful light jumps and clear shapes are repeated as counterforces in the work’s movement language, which is illustrated by suggestive Spanishness.

Repeated small sets of movements are like puzzle pieces or the ones and zeros of a coding language. Kimmo Karjunen the sound design supports the digital theme of the parts that blend together but are clearly distinct from each other.

However, the expressive power of the dancers’ movement and the piece’s music escape the orderliness of the digital age. Dancers breathe life into the movement. Here is the duende, i.e. the feeling transferred by the artist to the work, to which the viewer reacts with their own feelings.

Classic in dance, music, theater and opera, we are used to watching works that have become classics over and over again, but in contemporary dance, we rarely get to see past works.

Nykytanssi also needs a relationship with its own past and a more active repertoire maintenance. It is time to recognize the historical continuum of contemporary dance.

Evening another work was by Imre van Opstal and by Marne van Opstal sensitive, lustful and tender choreography Heart Drive. The piece is a joint production of the Tero Saarinen Company and the Canadian Ballet BC, which had its premiere in Vancouver in November 2022 and its European premiere at Tanssi talo on June 9.

The Van Opstals are a Dutch pair of siblings who worked as dancers before becoming choreographers. Their works are known for their multi-levels and large-scale and theatrical movement language.

Heart Driven at the core are the opposites and the virtuosity of the dancers. The stage built with lasers and smoke and the dancers’ identical latex costumes bring a futuristic and suggestive fetishistic atmosphere to the performance. However, the heart of the work is an interpretation of connection and love between people.

Viewer is sensitized by the dancers’ irresistible openness, skill and unbreakable contact. The language of movement requires extreme flexibility and strength from the dancers. The technical sophistication is not visible in the expression, but the movement seems easy and natural.

Tero Saarinen Company’s dancers in Heart Drive.

Heart Drive oozes sexual energy and primal vibes, but avoids the pitfalls of falling into suggestive expression. The experience of intimate closeness is transmitted to the audience without the feeling of voyeurism or violation of privacy.

At the center of the work Through the line is the core of intimate interaction between people, the connection and contact with another. The dancers are capable of demanding movement language and numerous lifts without losing contact with each other and the audience. Bodies communicate to each other and words are not needed.

Visually different works are united by a thematic experience. Both choreographies celebrate the opportunity given by the dancer’s body for powerful emotional expression. My body responds to these messages.

Digital Duende, choreography and concept, Jyrki Karttunen, light, stage and sound design, Kimmo Karjunen, responsible practitioner, Henrikki heikkilä, dancers, Samuli Emery and Mikko Lampinen (9-13 June), Mikko Makkonen and Jussi Ulkuniemi (14. -16.6.), premiere 20.11.1998 Joensuu Art Museum.

Heart Drive, choreography and concept, Imre van Opstal and Marne van opstal, music and composition, Amos Ben-Tal, set design, Tom Visser, Imre van Opstal and Marne van Opstal, costume design, Imre van Opstal and Marne van Opstal, assistant choreographers, Chloé Albaret, Responsible practitioner, David Scarantino, dancers, Chloé Albaret Amie-Blaire Chartier, Anni Koskinen, Oskari Kylmäläinen, Katerina Torp, Jack Traylen, Gaya Yemini and Joni Österlund, premiere 3 November 2022 Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver, European premiere Tero Saarinen Company 9 June 2023, Tanssi talo.