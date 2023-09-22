Dance Review | In Liisa Pent’s piece, dance meets Bach’s music – and silence

Liisa Pentti uses JS Bach’s music in her choreography, where silence also has its place.

Contemporary dance

Das Musikalische Opfer in the Erkko hall of the Tanssi building 23.9. until. Choreography Liisa Pentti, music Johann Sebastian Bach.

Work Das Musikalische Opfer brings the Pioneer of Finnish postmodern dance to the big stage of Tanssi talu Liisa Pentin a seven-person dance group and the BRQ Ensemble consisting of four old music masters.

As the name suggests, it forms the backbone of the whole by Johann Sebastian Bach a multi-meaning work Das Musikalische Opfer. It has been considered Bach’s artistic legacy, and even theological and philosophical meanings have been projected onto it. That’s a nut to crack for the choreographer!

The old one combining music and contemporary dance has been popular in recent years. Depending on the backgrounds of the choreographers, the interpretations have been different. The great thing about them has been that the music has usually been heard live, interpreted by musicians specializing in the period.

To the early baroque, like by Claudio Monteverdi and his contemporaries to vocal music, have seized, for example Tero Saarinen and Anna Mustonen. Saarinen made of his work Third Practice of a rich stage work, while in his work Eros Mustonen ended up with a very subtle expression.

Bach was last tackled in February at Tanssi talo by the group Glims & Gloms Tuomo Railon in a dynamically moving choreography, where music was played by Bach Goldberg Variations.

In Liisa Pentti +Company’s interpretation, Bach appears completely different.

Pent’s choreography I feel like I encounter the music only momentarily. The dance also continues in silence from time to time. Motion references are built from detached positions and gestures. There are gestures that seem to stick in the air, a bit of ballet, but also more everyday material, such as sprints of running and momentary lying down.

Pent’s style and technique originate from the tradition of American postmodern dance, which reached Europe in the 1980s. Postmodern dance defies precise definitions. However, Pentti can be considered the purest representative of the genre in Finland.

The musicians of Das Musikalische Opfer are Sirkka-Liisa Kaakinen-Pilch, Marten Root, Ilpo Laspas and Markku Luolajan-Mikkola. The dancers in the picture are Kardo Shiwan, Meeri Lempiäinen, Corinne Mustonen, Satu Rekola and Pinja Poropudas.

Self I was worried beforehand whether the big stage of Tanssi talo would be too big for the small ensemble playing Bach’s chamber music and the seven-member dance group. Of course, the music has to be strengthened a bit, but the choreography takes over the space naturally.

For a long time, Pentti has made his choreographies for classic works of minimalist music, which in terms of aesthetics seem compatible with Pentti’s way of working. I have already compared Pent’s work to abstract painting.

Heikki Paasonen on an empty stage with low-gesture lighting, the dancers give different movement and gesture signals. Nothing is directly presented or argued to the viewer. There is only an opportunity to observe something.

Dancers Liisa Pentti +Company’s Meeri Lempiäinen, Ryan Mason, Corinne Mustonen, Pinja Poropudas, Satu Rekola, Kardo Shiwan and Katri Soini, musicians BRQ Ensemble’s Sirkka-Liisa Kaakinen-Pilch, Marten Root, Ilpo Laspas and Markku Luolajan-Mikkola, lights Heikki Paasonen , suits Tua Helve.