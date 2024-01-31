Dance | Pain can bring satisfaction, says the award-winning choreographer, whose works have made viewers swoon

“My works of course, we want to milk the shockingness. And I milk it myself!” Austrian Florentina Holzinger commented on the reception of his performances via video call from Barcelona.

The award-winning choreographer's spectacles, consisting of contemporary dance, performance and parts inspired by circus sideshow programs, have been talked about all over the world in recent years. Talked, and passed out.

Fainting members of the public now began to arrive in Helsinki Tanz– in the preceding work in Apolloin which Holzinger handled the choreographer George Balanchine female image of ballets. There was real blood on stage. However, Holzinger, who proudly creates entertaining works, does not primarily aim to shock.

“It's not nice to pass out, it feels boring. I'm all for content warnings and I don't want to hurt my audience. I still can't leave out certain topics just because someone might pass out,” says Holzinger.

The public has reacted the strongest in Japan and Poland.

“That is, in places where especially women feel their bodies are culturally controlled. But in the same places it has seemed that my works are needed the most.”

Some time ago Tanz also trembled in Paris, where many spectators left in the middle of the show. Holzinger speculates that the reason is the Parisians' relationship with the Paris Opera Ballet. They were born there in the 1830s and 1840s La Sylphide and Giselle like romantic ballets whose ideals Tanz rips open.

Hailed as a masterpiece by several critics Tanz will be performed in Helsinki as part of Zodiak's Sivuaskel contemporary dance festival. Holzinger is not worried about the resilience of Finns.

“You like the dark.”

In the Tanz performance, Florentina Holzinger breaks down the control of women and the pursuit of perfection inherent in ballet.

Presentation includes strobe lights, loud noises, nudity, blood, needles, hooks and self-harm, it says I danced on the introduction page. The age limit is 18.

You wouldn't immediately guess that Tanz draws from light-hearted fairies who don't feel – or at least don't show – pain. Built in the form of a two-act romantic ballet Tanz focuses on romantic ballet archetypes such as “wili” and “sylphs”.

in Tanzi Holzinger continues to deconstruct ballet: a reflection on women's control and pursuit of perfection. What if the danger and pain hidden in the background of “perfection” were brought to light? What if there was no need to be ashamed of them?

Holzinger was also interested in the illusion of flying and the stunts performed by ballerinas of the early 19th century. Choreographer Charles Didelot's the flying device he developed lifted the ballerina into the air from cables tied to her wrists.

Also in Holzinger's works, the stage opens upwards not only from the floor. Containing visible air sections Tanz starts with a ballet lesson, guided by a ballerina legend in the show Beatrice Schoenherr. As the events progress, the obedient students hatch into stunt actors openly flirting with danger and freedom.

But to get off the ground, they need the lessons of a ballet class: extreme control of mind and body.

Holzinger studied choreography at the School for New Dance Development in Amsterdam. According to him, in experimental contemporary dance, the aim is to treat the body well. In other words, the body's messages are listened to carefully.

Ballet, on the other hand, strictly defines the form of movement and dictates who has the right body for the sport.

“I never thought that ballet was for me or I for ballet. That's exactly why the sport fascinates me. Its absoluteness is exotic.”

Although Tanz mercilessly destroys the beauty concept of romantic ballet and the physical demands on ballerinas, Holzinger does not condemn ballet or feel sorry for ballerinas.

I danced and Apollo's during the creative processes, he noticed the pleasure produced by molds and routines, in addition to the historical burden of the sport. When Tanzia was done, the performers took part in joint ballet lessons to find out what the methods of the sport are really all about.

“During ballet classes, it was surprisingly liberating to aim for a certain shape and only afterwards think about how the shape felt on the body. Sometimes the atmosphere of discipline can even feel safer than a business where everything goes,” says Holzinger.

In addition to dancers, Tanzi features circus artists, hanging experts and a pain artist.

In ballet and, for example, top sports, the pursuit of the “impossible” means, in addition to discipline and self-discipline, enduring pain. Holzinger reminds us that pain is relative, and voluntarily experienced pain can also produce satisfaction. Many ballet dancers pride themselves on their ability to tolerate discomfort, she says.

Instead of horrifying pain, playing with secretions and gore imagery Tanz asks why or for whom people treat their bodies in certain ways. Perhaps the most shocking thing is to accept that bodily pleasures are not always born from comfort.

“Body positivity is a good thing. But I am not satisfied only with what feels good or is healthy in my body. It's empowering to also express the other side of physicality.”

Zodiak's Sivuaskel festival at Kaapelitehta 1.–10. February.