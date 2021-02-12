The story of The fireflies dance, available on Netflix, makes constant leaps between the past and the present.

The resource in this series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke is used to better explain and give context to the plot about these best friends who solve personal and professional problems.

What is The Dance of the Fireflies about?

The facts are based on the homonymous novel by Kristin hannah. In the first season of the series premiered in 2021 -count a note from Mag site of El Comercio de Peru– the events are centered on the unbreakable bond of these two friends.

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke star in the series “The Dance of the Fireflies.”

They are the news anchor Tully hart and her closest friend, Kate mularkey. The two initially met in the 1970s while attending Reeves Junior High School and they grew even closer while chasing career longings in 1980’s Seattle.

Already in the final episode of this first cycle it is glimpsed that there will be a great drama to address in season 2.

It happens that when the scenes are located in the present, both are not spoken. Plus, it seems like they can’t even stand to be side by side, leaving fans wondering what exactly happened between them to end a decades-long friendship.

The Dance of the Fireflies is based on the book by Kristin Hannah.

Spoiler alert: what happened between Tully and Kate

In the original book “Firefly Lane” of Kristin hannah on which the series is based, something happens that destroys Kate and Tully. And everything indicates that it would be revealed in the second season.

The records lead to deduce that the event that involved the break occurred between 2003 and 2006.

In both the book and Netflix, the link to Kate with your daughter Marah it becomes more and more tense.

With encounters and disagreements, the story of the friendship between Tully and Kate.

The book tells that after Tully You have an enriching experience with a family on your talk show, you decide you want to help as many people as you can.

When Tully sees how broken Kate’s relationship with Marah has become, she invites them to her talk show to resolve this issue in front of the camera.

Nevertheless, Tully surprises Kate with a visiting psychiatrist warning that overprotective parenting is bad for children.

The Dance of the Fireflies is one of the most watched series in 2021.

Kate gets mad at Tully for ambushing her and making her look like a bad mother before leaving the stage, letting her Tully awkwardly ended the segment.

Ultimately, the problem for Kate is that, although he has good intentions, Tully essentially calls Kate a terrible mother in front of a huge live audience.

On this fact, the showrunner Maggie friedman He predicted that alone it would not have been enough to break their friendship. But he admitted that it constitutes a major betrayal on Tully’s part.

The dance of fireflies, to read.

She was trying to help but humiliates Kate and takes his daughter’s side.

In the book, Tully and Kate they don’t speak again until Kate has a cancer diagnosis.

This reason enough for the reconciliation between these dear friends. From there, Tully stay close to Kate, caring for her during her treatments.

Dance of the Fireflies stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke.

More seasons of The Dance of the Fireflies

The second season of The fireflies dance not confirmed yet.

But, as the note of the Mag from The trade of Peru, Tully and Kate They have amazing chemistry that resonates with audiences and their story is clearly not over.

Furthermore, if the book of “Firefly Lane “ there is still a long way to go.

Look also

