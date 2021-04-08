Dance New artistic director for the Finnish National Ballet in summer 2022 – Madeleine Onne resigns after four years

Recruitment for the new artistic director will begin in May.

Finland Artistic director of the National Ballet Madeleine Onne will resign in June next year, 2022. The Finnish National Opera and Ballet will inform.

Onne began his four-year term under the leadership of the National Ballet in August 2018 and does not intend to exercise the option for a three-year extension, but intends to focus on new challenges.

“I’m really glad that lasted almost in spite of koronapandemiasta the entire presentation period, I see that we are in a much better situation than we started three years ago,” says Onne release.

Finland Director General of the National Opera and Ballet Gita Kadambi says in the press release that he is satisfied with Onne’s contribution as artistic director.

Swedish Madeleine Onne moved to the National Ballet from the United States as director of the Houston Ballet Academy. Prior to that, he served as artistic director of the ballet, first in Stockholm and then in Hong Kong.

Onne made his dancing career at the Royal Ballet in Stockholm as the first dancer.