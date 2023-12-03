Dance | Kenneth Kvarnström becomes the artistic director of the Kuopio dansii ja soi event

“I want to bring performances, groups, choreographers and artists that have not been seen in Finland before,” says Kenneth Kvarnström in the announcement.

Choreographer Kenneth Kvarnstrom has been chosen as the artistic director of the Kuopio tanssii ja soi event from 2025. The festival tells about it in its announcement.

Kuopio dances and sings is an international dance art festival.

The release describes Kvarnström as one of Finland’s most famous choreographers in the world. He is said to have worked in numerous productions and organizations as a dancer, choreographer, producer, artistic director and executive director.

“I want to bring performances, groups, choreographers and artists that have not been seen in Finland before. Such choreographers, whose artistry and works have been and are important in the development of contemporary dance in the world”, says 60-year-old Kvarnström in the press release.

The next Kuopio dances and sings event will take place next June.