Sestri Levante – The masters Gwendolyn Fazzini And Maurizio Tamellini they make dance lovers dream again. In fact, in collaboration with Mediaterraneo Servizi, the Municipality of Sestri Levante and Us Acli Chiavari, the halls of the former Annunziata convent are once again hosting the prestigious “Festival dei 2 Mari”. The event is held from Monday 24 to Friday 28 July. So the great dance returns

protagonist with an unmissable opportunity for those who are studying this fascinating and tiring artistic discipline. The aim of the Festival is the commitment to promote the art of dance in all its different styles, allowing participants to try their hand at a real week-long full-immersion on the various academic and non-academic techniques and disciplines, as well as on the most innovative trends of “Street Dance”. The event born from the dedication of two professionals in the sector who take care of its artistic direction, has reached its sixth edition and will give life to a real “Intensive Dance Camp”. With a final performance by the students, open to the public, on the evening of Thursday 27 July, starting at 21.15. «In the Bay of Silence, where the sky marries the horizon, Terpsichorean art embraces the landscape and art is its lifeblood.

Culture is a past to know in order to live the present and dream of the future, where knowledge is handed down above all through art and it is the latter that will be able to give and receive the fruit of our commitment from the new generations – says the artistic director enthusiastically Guendalina Fazzini – The success we have achieved is due to the number of teachers, choreographers, artistic directors of prestigious academies and schools invited in these years and to the high level of fame and professionalism that has distinguished us, always trying to give the best of our experience, and the public and in this the students have always repaid us in quality and professionalism”.