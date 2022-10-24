Country of inexhaustible cultural wealth, in which part of our future challenges is the transcendence from its roots to our time, without forgetting that the result is towards the future.

By affirming the social-historical personality of our country, its basic features are accentuated, joining new cultural factors that remake the old forms, depriving them of new life, expression and diversity, thus offering a very varied result that ranges from the oldest dances to vigorous evolutions in different historical moments, giving great richness to the national landscape and the customs of this magical country. Giving a synthesis to our roots and national geography.

Thus, for viewers of our tradition, Mexican culture is surprising due to the spontaneity of national dances, our uses and customs, which respond to the feelings of the Mexican people and are updated in an expression nuanced by inspirations, aspirations, concerns, affections, tendencies and beliefs resulting in the fusion of different forms of expression.

We then go from expressive dance to dances that mark us aesthetically, which influences the society with which we are surrounded and influenced. What were the eyes of Mexico like before the 1930s? It was believed that we were primitive and inferior, most of those who crossed our border were hired workers due to the low wages they could be given, they were called braceros.

Today millions of tourists, professionals, businessmen, scientists are interested in our development, not only economic but also cultural. In the 1960s, Amalia Hernandez’s Folkloric Ballet of Mexico is an ambassador of our culture that crosses borders and opens the eyes of the world to our culture and since then it has been inspiring not only for our compatriots but also for foreigners, today migrants come together to form groups that become small communities since everyone cooperates to develop a group, later it is recognized that students who go from childhood to pre-university it has become an integral part of their studies.

The force seems really inexhaustible and due to our diversity and wealth it has become an endless source of inspiration, they have been impressed by our different way of expressing tradition, art and culture being of great pride from the big cities to our small towns. rich each in their own way to live it and communicate it.

Today there is a profound need to be proud of this our country, that the positive image reaches not only our borders but crosses them, and that image is possible thanks to our culture, our art, our wealth and our tradition.

In this way we will be able to strengthen our bonds of union, dealing with our principles and foundations that are transmitted verbally so that they endure and guarantee a dialogue of the nations that allows us to reflect on ourselves.

Culture not only has commercial aspects, but is a source of identity, meaning and development. Hence the importance of strengthening cultural ties in different areas

educational formative research show

Our wealth lies not only in telling our story, since Mexico sings its story, paints its story, Mexico dances its story. Knowing the many Mexico that inhabit us is a source of pride.

In diversity lies the difference that enriches us, so what we can share becomes a driving force that leads us to dialogue between civilizations and cultures between individuals and nations.

To respect and mutual understanding.

Amalia Hernández: “Our culture has strength in its content, vitality in its expression, dynamics in its intention, balance in its composition.”

Likewise, art and culture contribute to the formation of better individuals and the development of a better society. Our folklore is a representative badge with a semiotic relationship between the Mexico of yesterday and today.