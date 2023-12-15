Any lover of the figure of Samuel Beckett will agree that it borders on sacrilege to turn this totem of Western culture into the character of a biopic Hollywood air, although cunningly it is a biopic weird, naked, skeptical and unconventional. Dance First It starts at the end, with the 1969 Nobel Prize ceremony to which Beckett refused to attend. In fiction he is there, taciturn in the stalls, slipping a sarcastic “what a catastrophe” to his wife, Suzanne, who was the one who in real life uttered that lament when she was informed by telephone of the verdict of the Swedish Academy.

The rejection of the pomp of the man who coined the famous phrase “Try again. Fail again. Fail better” is solved with a behind-the-scenes escape. Literally, Beckett climbs the Nobel stage to meet himself and engage in a dialogue, in the manner of some of his famous existentialist duets, from Vladimir and Estragon to Hamm and Clov, to decide to whom he should pay the debts of a life with the prize money. These (moral) debts will be translated into the series of flashbacks that run through this polished black and white film, curious and well acted although of impossible commitment about the life of the author of Waiting for Godot.

The British director James Marsh already entered the biographical genre with The theory of everything about the physicist Stephen Hawking. Or rather, about Hawking and his wife, Jane Wilde. Actor Eddie Redmayne's commitment to the character earned him an Oscar in 2015. However, Gabriel Byrne's work as the reclusive Beckett is too subtle and difficult to achieve consensus. Byrne and Fionn O'Shea, in the youthful version of the writer, achieve something as unthinkable as that we end up seeing in them, no matter how distant it may be, the perplexed reflection of the beautiful bird that was Beckett.

Title Dance First It includes a well-known Beckettian quote (“Dance first. Think later. It is the natural order”) and focuses on episodes of his life around figures such as his wife, Suzanne Deschevaux-Dumesnil; one of his last lovers, the critic and editor Barbara Bray; or James Joyce's daughter, Lucia Joyce, whom Beckett met when he worked for his father as an assistant and translator. The meeting between the young writer and Joyce in the shoes of actor Aidan Gillen (The Wire, Game of Thrones) is among the juiciest of a film whose search for rosebud The Irish author encounters such crucial characters as his tyrannical mother and his adoring father.

But the great absentee is the stateless and lonely artist. Beyond an explicit quote from Winnie Happy Days, the film barely dwells on its literature, no matter how much it is infiltrated in lines of the script. Marsh fails to make the invisible visible and although the first Nobel sequence warns that we are dealing with a genius of the 20th century, the radical nature of that genius never crystallizes in images. Perhaps it is the fate of these times in which the lives of men matter more than his work. Beckett did not fight against diseases, nor was he a typical hero, despite fighting bravely against Nazism in the French resistance. He detested his mother and was unfaithful to his wife. But his true achievement, revolutionizing modern art and thought with his writing, apparently belongs to another century.

Dance First Address: James Marsh. Performers: Gabriel Byrne, Aidan Gillen, Sandrine Bonnaire, Fionn O'Shea. See also Colombian artist presents her exhibition at Casa Haas Gender: drama. United Kingdom, 2023. Duration: 100 minutes. Premiere: December 15.

