Dance evaluation The youth group of the National Ballet did a great job in contrasting works that require both demanding ballet-based dance and rugged wobble

The only new production of the National Ballet of the spring season, choreographers Javier Torres and Emrecan Tanış, have roots in the National Ballet.

Ballet

Flock & Golden, National Ballet Youth Talent Night as a virtual recording 6.5. from. Flock, choreographed by Javier Torres; Golden, choreography Emrecan Tanış, music compilations, National Ballet’s confirmed youth group, video implementation by Jouka Valkama.

National Ballet the only new production of the spring season Flock & Golden premiered on 6.5. On the Stage24 virtual stage of the National Opera. As the name implies, the whole is made up of two works, Javier Torresin choreography Flock and Emrecan Tanışin of the work Golden.

Both factors have long roots in the National Ballet. Javier Torres worked as its dancer for years. He has prepared seven short choreographies for our ballet and later, after starting his career as an international choreographer, two more full-length works, Princess Rose and Beauty and the Beast.

Emrecan Tanış, on the other hand, has danced in the youth group of the National Ballet and in 2012 was confirmed as a ballet dancer. He has also been making short choreographies for ballet since 2014. Later, his works have also been seen at international ballet competitions and festivals.

Torresin Flock is a tight group work for eight dancers. It starts out harsh, almost ticking minimalist. The technically demanding ballet-based dance is sometimes cut into slow-motion close-up double dances. The dancers have not been gendered.

Athletic Leotards and face masks mask the individuality of the performers. Only momentarily do women’s toe technology reveal sex. Torresilta is used to seeing more illustrative business language, at least in Finland, so this uncompromising group work reveals a new side of him.

Edoardo Pavoni and Hye Ji Kang in Emrecan Tanış’s Golden work.­

Emrecan Tanışin made for twelve dancers Golden takes you to a completely different, rougher world. The dancers, trembling with drug-vapor convulsions, vibrate, rubbing their thighs. As the gang gathers, music like a trance breath directs the movement more and more collectively towards triggering.

In these two very opposite works, the youth group of the National Ballet did a great and devoting job. Perhaps the end result has been influenced by the fact that the choreographers were personally present in the rehearsal processes – in contrast to many remote-controlled international productions of the coronation period.

Because of Alminsal’s repairs Flock & Golden was scheduled to perform at the Alexander Theater as early as last month. Due to the corona situation, the performances were, of course, canceled and the time allotted to them was used to record the works, which was the responsibility of Jouka Valkama.

With the virtual performances of the dance, more and more attention is paid to the quality of the recordings. In Finland, Jouka Valkama and Thomas Freundlich. And no wonder, as both have a dancer background. It undoubtedly provides fins to describe a movement tied to music.

Flock & Golden can be seen on 5.11. until at Stage24.