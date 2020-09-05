Dance evaluation The collaboration between the dancer and the sound designer brings to the stage the outskirts of the city and the surreal sounds that emerge from there.

The collaboration between dancer Mikko Niemistö and sound designer Johannes Vartola pulps with humor.

Odd Meters, choreography and performance by Mikko Niemistö. Space design Elina Lifländer, sound design Johannes Vartola and Mikko Niemistö, lighting design Teo Lanerva, artistic dialogue Karolina Ginman, producer Riikka Thitz.

Choreographer From Mikko Niemistö and sound designer From Johannes Vartola the last collaboration I saw was presented at Mad House in the spring of 2017 Birthday. The headland jumbled like a trance in the middle of objects. The objects were present, concrete and the peninsula in their midst time lost.

The symbiotic relationship between Vartola’s sound design and Niemistö’s movement held firmly in its grip, even though the work itself sought to bring to the stage feelings of the present that have not yet been named.

On Birthday were with objects, now Odd Meters with voices.

The headland and Vartola’s cooperation Odd Meters brings wild, ritual-like dance to the stage. In it, impulses approaching both from the dancer’s own memories and from the outside dance the body. The reality of the REM sleep phase is distorted by situations, the glow of laptops, and the cycle of nature – all of which twist the performer.

The outskirts of the city and the surreal visions and sounds that rise from there are the core material of Odd Meters. Elina Lifländerin space planning and Teo Lanervan with the help of lighting design, fascination has been created in the studio.

In recent times in contemporary dance works, the sensitization of the body to the memories hidden in it has been inspiring to me. Just as the things we often try to clean out of our bodies and minds could be the most important piece of social information. Just what we need to survive our lives in a constant online context so that we don’t lose our ability to make independent decisions. Abundant atypical rhythms Odd Meters is just such a presentation.

In addition Odd Meters pulsates with teasing humor that shakes holistically.

Correction 4.9. 3:23 p.m .: Corrected the name of Elina Lifländer. Story edited on 5.9. 9.34 a.m .: Added producer and artistic dialogue to author information.