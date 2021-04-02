Dance evaluation Johanna Nuutinen’s uncompromising work has given birth to a lasting work: Opium has a debilitating power of mind and gaze

Choreographer Johanna Nuutinen’s Opia is the first part of a series of works focusing on the senses.

Contemporary dance

Opia of the eye. Johanna Nuutinen + CO, Zodiak. Direction, choreography and text: Johanna Nuutinen, space and lighting design Joonas Tikkanen, sound design and music Tuomas Norvio, costume design Erika Turunen, dramaturgy Jarkko Lehmus, performance recording and editing Thomas Freundlich. Dance by Jenna Broas, Mia Jaatinen. The performance will be available on 15.4. until Ticket via Stream.

Dancer-choreographer Johanna Nuutinen has gathered around him a visionary array of experts in sound, light, space, video and dance. Johanna Nuutinen + CO intends to focus on different senses in her next three works. The first part of the series, Opia, focuses on the gaze.

Three-part Opia is a kind of triptych. The early white stage exudes Asian serenity and Mia Jaatisen dance to a certain kind of emotionally cleansed, but to the extreme listen to a tuned, vulnerable movement. Stretchy sides and arms are like delicate brushes that bring messages from a world we can’t see. Erika Turusen layered suits allow you to hide movement from view.

The second part serves a sci-fi performance with strobe lights, serving only pieces from here to here, with a black suit Jenna Broas is the energy turned inwards. The visuals of both solos combine an urban milieu with an archaic one. Butotance is associated with Finnish urban nature and surreal cinema.

Third part, the duet, utilizes above all shadows and biases as well as large color surfaces. The vulnerability at first is sensitive, while in the next section it is disturbing, as if demanding. In the third, the performers look at each other, measure, measure.

Tuomas Norvion the voices are at their strongest in the duet, where they pulse the power and possibilities of the gaze. Joonas Tikkanen designed by the union of light and darkness is somewhat reminiscent of WAUHAUS or Minna Tiikkainen uncompromising experiments.

The light becomes the orchestrator of the work. The text of the work constantly hints at the performers ’internal physical and mental states of being that are not visible.

Thomas Freundlichin a long experience as a maker of dance films can be seen in the performance. He grabs details that the viewer can get attached to, but the video doesn’t target the audience’s experience.

Dance film and neuroscience have always played an important role in Nuutinen’s work. Nuutinen has previously said that he is interested in physical imagination instead of movement. Opia looking at this argument it is easy to agree. Uncompromising work at the intersection of art, science and social emotions has given birth to a lasting work.

In Opia with its finishing and precision, it is downright mind-boggling.