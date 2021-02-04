Dance evaluation Dance Festival Side Step takes viewers to dance with artists using the Zoom connection

In the concept developed by Kati Raatikainen and Angela Aldebs, each participant reserves time.

Side Step Festival: Dance at a social distance. Work in Zoom. The concept of Kati Raatikainen and Andgela Aldebs. Dancer and choreographer Kardo Shiwan.

About the Side Step Festival over the years has become one of our key contemporary dance festivals. Year after year, more ambitious entities have been planned for the side step, which have often focused on the structures of the art field. It has not meant taking anything out of the dance but rather giving new frameworks.

Coronary pandemic Therefore, the side step discussions, presentations and workshops will be held online from 3 February to 13 February. between. It is great that the whole has not been canceled, but living space is being cleared for dance right now, when a large number of dance professionals are thinking about changing the field.

There are dialogues and streamed performances, performance installations, take-away walking performances and rehearsals by choreographers and dancers.

Topics include the working-class body, queer spaces, and interplanetary culture. On Saturday, the premiere will be the People Choice Award winner at the Altered Festival in the United States, watched through vr glasses Skeleton Conductor XR Art -work. Hanna Pajala-Assefan, Daniel Leggatin and Janne Stormin the performance combines movement, interaction and new age media technology.

Crown period the works of art in my mind have so far been divided in two: there have been works dealing with the pandemic and its effects, and then there have been works on the edge of some enormous, day-to-day politics that transcends the present moment.

The Side Step Festival has a whole new angle. Korona becomes one of the creators of art.

Kati Raatikainen and Angela Aldebsin developed by Dance at a social distance In the concept, each participant reserves time.

I have planned my own dance performance Kardo Shiwan, with whom we make mirror movements in a different way via the Zoom connection and dance movements similar to the dance of another.

An intimate connection is created precisely through how mirror movements activate to respond to another’s gestures. Both the seclusion that will become a very conscious during the half-hour dance minute. Sensitivity is amazing, no need to pinch in order to experience the presence of another.

Things the distances and their relationships as well as the different ways of being with someone go up Dance at a social distance from the book.

In an essay he wrote for Liikekieli.com, Raatikainen has asked in whose names a performance made with a plant or wind, for example, will be put. Dance at a social distance asks this question particularly strongly.

Often in a performance with non-human beings, the human – or human – has to protect himself from the non-human.

Now it’s the other way around. The work settles into a continuum, for example Tuija Kokkonen with works exploring the non-human and human simultaneous presence.

If there were no pandemic, the common dance moment experienced through Zoom would have been much more people-centered.

The pandemic situation has driven us into this situation. It is not only a circumstance, but also a choreographer. We see the shadow it leaves, but there is also life in the shadow.